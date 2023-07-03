The Wilmot Union High School District is currently seeking applicants to fill a vacant board position.

Board Member Kim Swanson has resigned from the Wilmot School Board, citing an increase in responsibilities at her job.

Qualified applicants must reside within the school district boundaries and be at least 18 years of age. The board will select the candidate following an interview process.

The selected candidate will fill the position immediately and complete the current term ending April 22, 2024. The position will be on the Spring 2024 ballot.

Applicants should email a letter of interest to Dr. Michael Plourde, district administrator, no later than 3 p.m. on Monday, July 17.

Board interviews will be held on Monday, July 24, beginning at 5 p.m. The district will send information to selected applicants with more details on July 20 regarding the interviews.

To submit your candidacy for the vacant position, include the following: name, address and phone number, plus a letter of Interest, including reasons for wanting to serve and any other information you find relevant to serving on the board

Email the information to Dr. Michael Plourde, plourdem@wilmoths.k12.wi.us.

For further information, contact Board President Nate Colborn, colbornn@wilmoths.k12.wi.us or Executive Assistant Danielle Fiveland-Scott, fivelandd@wilmoths.k12.wi.us, 262-862-9005, Ext. 4.