The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has announced plans for short-term pavement repairs along the southbound lanes of I-94, at the Highway 158 bridge (52nd Street), in Kenosha County.

Beginning the week of June 4, crews will set up a two-week period of southbound double-lane closures at the bridge between Mondays and Fridays with all lanes reopening for weekend travel.

The work will be weather dependent and lane closure times will be subject to change.

Periodic overnight full freeway closures of the southbound lanes are required to set up and take down the lane closures.

During the overnight closures, southbound traffic will exit at Highway 142 and use the frontage road to Highway 158 to get back on the interstate.

All lanes along northbound I-94 will remain open.

For up-to-date travel information online, check out reports posted at 511wi.gov.