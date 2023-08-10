When it comes to food at the Wisconsin State Fair, the guiding principle is “the crazier, the better.”

Though the fair’s centerpiece remains the humble cream puff — if a cream puff as big as your head can be called “humble” — once you venture away from that iconic pastry, the options get very interesting, very quickly.

Each year, the fair hosts its Sporkies competition, with fair food vendors competing to outdo each other with creative concoctions.

The contest “encourages vendors to take their unique and exotic food creations to the next level.”

New this year: The Drinkies, a competition for non-alcoholic beverages. Or, as State Fair officials put it: "This sip-tacular, all-new competition will refresh the drink options at the State Fair for all ages."

Bonus: Make sure to grab a selfie with the 13-foot Golden Sporks and Drinkies Statues outside of each finalist and winner locations while you're at the fair.

Sporkies winners

This year’s Sporkies winners are:

First place: Beer Cheese Wisconsin Lava Cake from WürstBar. Described as "a savory take on a sweet classic," the Beer Cheese Wisconsin Lava Cake start with salted Milwaukee Pretzel Company slider buns, which are then filled with beer cheese soup, topped with butter and pretzel salt, and drizzled with honey and red pepper flakes.

Second place: The Porkie from Camp Bar. State Fair officials suggest enjoying this sundae while you're watching the racing pigs. However, it DOES feature a piece of Rupena’s candied bacon dipped in chocolate and rolled in sprinkles, so the racing piggies might be upset. The sundae starts with vanilla frozen custard, layered with cheesecake bites and hot fudge. It's covered with a graham cracker crust, more hot fudge, warm caramel, a graham cracker cookie and cherry. Then it's all topped off by that candied bacon.

Third place: Deep-Fried Apple Pie from Saz’s BBQ. Here's the blueprint: Homemade apple pie filling is sandwiched between two slices of white bread and then dipped in a sweet French toast batter. Next, it's deep-fried and topped with caramel drizzle and cinnamon sugar. State Fair officials compare this new item to the classic campfire treat known as a pudgy pie. (And we're feeling pudgy just reading all these ingredients.)

Sporkies finalists

Coastal Corn Nuggets: Starting off with corn nuggets, these deep-fried dough balls contain sweet corn kernels in the center and a crispy shell exterior. The nuggets are then "smothered with a creamy white queso and topped with a homemade tropical slaw and a tangy pineapple-mango salsa." But, wait! There's more. It's all topped off by cotija cheese. Available at Tropics.

Dill Pickle Doughnut: This started as an April Fools' Day joke and is exactly what it sounds like: A doughnut "frosted" with a dill pickle juice-flavored whipped cream cheese and topped with thick cut dill pickles and a dill sprinkle. Available at Fluffy’s Hand Cut Donuts.

Irish Dipper: This is an Irish Onion Dip, made with cream cheese, Guinness beer, caramelized onions and Irish cheddar — all layered with classic Irish beef in Guinness gravy on a French roll to create "a flavor bomb sandwich." It's served with a souffle cup of Guinness gravy for dipping. Available at Slim McGinn’s Irish Pub.

Funnel Cake "Fries": This concoction aims to "satisfy any craving for something sweet, salty, and indulgent." The crispy funnel cake "fries" are topped with cheese curds and bacon pieces, then drizzled with chocolate sauce and a sweet cream cheese frosting glaze. Available at Bud Pavilion.

Wisconsin Quesadilla: State Fair officials describe this dish are being "truly filled with the best of Wisconsin." This quesadilla is stuffed with cheese curds, chunks of brats, grilled onions and peppers, and shredded cheese. It just might have you breaking out in a a few choruses of "On Wisconsin." Available at Mexican Grill.

Drinkies finalists

The Ferris Mule: A non-alcoholic mule cocktail featuring blackberries, ginger beer, freshly squeezed lime juice and agave nectar — all then hand shaken and poured over ice. Garnished with fresh blackberries, a rosemary sprig and lime wheel. Available at Old Fashioned Sipper Club. Note: This was the Drinkies winner.

Brown Sugar Sweet Potato Iced Latte: This iced latte is flavored with brown sugar, sweet potato purée, a dash of cinnamon and brown sugar boba pearls. As if that's not enough for you, it's garnished with a toasted marshmallow and a deep-fried sweet potato funnel cake nugget. Whew! Available at Mashed Potatoes On-a-Stick.

Cotton Candy Lemonade: This drink combines lemonade with "a sweet taste of blue cotton candy." (Is "blue" a flavor?) The drink is topped off with a "big cloud of cotton candy." Wow. This has to be the stickiest drink on the planet! Available at Saz’s Miller High Life Pavilion.

Mango Tango Tajín: This sweey-and-spicy drink combines mango and pineapple to create the bottom layer. It’s then topped with a creamy strawberry smoothie layer and then is topped off again with a sweet and spicy Chamoy sauce drizzled over it all, sprinkled with a kick of Tajín seasoning. Available at Caribbean Smoothees.

Food ... with insects?

With more than 200 food and beverage locations, you’re sure to find something new to try.

If you’re feeling particularly brave, check out Bug Chow Mein, which is "swarming with insects that’ll satisfy your bug craving." (Did you HAVE a bug craving?) Teriyaki noodles are mixed with sauteed edible bugs like crickets, worms, ants, June bugs and juicy Sago Worms. It's served with soy sauce, duck sauce and a fortune cookie. This is available at Exotic Meat Grill, though we're not sure eating insects qualifies as "exotic meat." We're pretty sure we stepped on a few of these ingredients on the sidewalk this morning.

Why the sticks?

You may have noticed a theme with State Fair food favorites: Many of the items are served on sticks.

(They’re also deep fried, but that’s something for you and your cardiologist to discuss.)

Serving foods on a stick is perfect for fairgoers who want to keep moving while they’re eating. While I’m devouring this corn brat (on a stick!), I can also be looking for the booth selling Gator Claws on a stick. Who has time to sit down to chow down when there are deep-fried Twinkies on a stick to be had?

If you want to eat it, you can find it — on a stick — at the fair.

Options include: Various sausages on a stick, chicken wings on a stick, cheesecakes on a stick, pork chops on a stick, deep-fried mashed potatoes on a stick, cookie dough on a stick ... the list goes on and on.

How serious is this food-on-a-stick obsession? The State Fair vendors include a Deep-Fried Mashed Potatoes On-a-Stick stand. Now that’s dedication!

State Fair facts

When: Through Sunday, Aug. 13. The fair is open 10 a.m. to midnight Thursday-Saturday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Through Sunday, Aug. 13. The fair is open 10 a.m. to midnight Thursday-Saturday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. Where: State Fair Park, 7722 West Greenfield Ave. in West Allis

State Fair Park, 7722 West Greenfield Ave. in West Allis Admission: $18 for adults (12 and older), $13 for senior citizens (60 and older), military/veterans with ID and youths (ages 6-11). Children 5 and younger are admitted free. General parking is $15; $8 for motorcycles. Preferred parking is also available.

$18 for adults (12 and older), $13 for senior citizens (60 and older), military/veterans with ID and youths (ages 6-11). Children 5 and younger are admitted free. General parking is $15; $8 for motorcycles. Preferred parking is also available. More information: wistatefair.com

wistatefair.com Fun stuff: Returning to the fair are the ever-popular Racing Pigs , in action every day. Family entertainment also includes strolling street entertainers and talented canine performers in the K-9 Sports Arena , where you’ll find dogs diving into a swimming pool and performing stunt shows and agility contests.

Returning to the fair are the ever-popular , in action every day. Family entertainment also includes strolling street entertainers and , where you’ll find dogs diving into a swimming pool and performing stunt shows and agility contests. Note: Anyone under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian (age 21-and-over) to be admitted to the Wisconsin State Fair after 6 p.m.