State Rep. Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, has formally endorsed Lydia Spottswood in the 2024 race for Kenosha mayor.

""I’m pleased to endorse Lydia Spottswood today because she brings decades of experience as both an elected representative and a citizen volunteer," Ohnstad said.

Ohnstad made the announcement during the annual Kenosha County Democratic Party picnic held at the Washington Park Bowl.

The event's featured guest speaker was Wisconsin Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski from Eau Claire. Appointed by Gov. Tony Evers as the 29th secretary of state, she talked of her efforts to consolidate and reorganize the office.

Ohnstad cited Spottswood's numerous community efforts.

"We can thank her for the creation (as founding executive director) of the Kenosha Community Health Care Center. She has improved our public safety overseeing the development of Fire Station 7 at the Kenosha Airport," he said. "As chair of the Historic Preservation Committee her collaborative approach has brought us The Stella, saving the old Elks Club from the wrecking ball, and the Southport Beach House Renovation. Her work on the Parks Commission has advanced the Anderson Parks Soccer Complex.

"Her volunteering on the Community Development Block Grant Committee has assisted many of our great agencies in town such as the Shalom Center, Women & Children’s Horizons, Literacy Council and many more. She has been at the forefront of economic development dating back to the Marina and as recently the new Downtown Plan on the Redevelopment Authority and the Home Commission."

Ohnstad said Spottswood has done it all with "grace and empathy."

"I’m confident Lydia is the best candidate to facilitate a smooth transition of the large-scale projects in development and keep Kenosha on the right path as we move forward," he said.

Spottswood, a longtime Democrat, would be the city's first female mayor if elected. She is running for the non-partisan office against Ald. David Bogdala, and Koerri Elijah, a local social media content creator.

Both Bogdala and Elijah also addressed the crowd at Sunday's event.

Tod Ohnstad is serving his sixth term in the Wisconsin State Assembly. He previously served for three terms on the Kenosha City Council and was an elected officer of UAW Local 72 for most of his 30 years at AMC/Chrysler.