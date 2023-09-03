Women and Children’s Horizons has hired Kirsten Sova as program coordinator for its Domestic Violence Rapid Rehousing Team.

Sova is a Kenosha native with a master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and a bachelor’s degree from UW-Whitewater.

She previously worked as a social worker for Kenosha County, the Milwaukee County Victim Witness Program and the Brown County Victim Witness Program.

“I chose to work for Women and Children’s Horizons because I have a passion for helping victims and survivors,” Sova said. “I am excited to be part of Women and Children’s Horizons and help the organization grow the rapid rehousing program to reach more victims and survivors within our community.”

Women and Children’s Horizons offers a rapid rehousing rental assistance program for clients, which provides thousands of dollars in rental and program assistance every year to Kenosha County residents.

Women and Children’s Horizons has a free, confidential hotline at 262-652-9900 for those experiencing domestic violence.