Nominations for the 2024 Susan B. Anthony Women of Influence award to recognize women who are making a difference in Kenosha County are currently being accepted, organizers announced Monday.

They are also accepting scholarship applications for non-traditional aged women pursuing higher education and grant applications for local nonprofits that serve children and/or women in Kenosha County.

The deadline for nominations and for scholarship and grant applications is 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8.

All forms are available on the organization’s Facebook page, Susan B. Anthony - Women of Influence Awards. To obtain a form for Lifetime Achievement and Women of Influence award nominations, contact Rebecca Matoska-Mentink at susanbawards@gmail.com or call 262-515-3745. For scholarship application forms or to obtain nonprofit applications, contact Frances Kavenik at susanbnonprofit@gmail.com or call 262-654-7570.

The winners will be honored at the 33rd Susan B. Anthony – Women of Influence Dinner celebration on Friday, March 22, 2024 at the Alfred and Bernice De Simone Arena at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 4130 Petrifying Springs Road.

Previous Susan B. Anthony – Women of Influence Lifetime Achievement Award winners include: Saundra Yelton-Stanley; Camille Thibaudeau-Meyers; Anne Bergo; Barbara Kluka, JD; Frieda Schurch; Jennifer Fostel, PhD; Rosanna Ranieri, MD; Eunice Boyer, PhD; Katherine Marks; Terry Potente; Kay Wikel; Beverly Jambois, JD; Joan Wilk, PhD; Joyce Erickson; Natalie Troha; Adelene Greene; Florence Hammelev; Kathy Barth; Jane Harrington-Heide; Patricia Johnson; Debra Hertzberg; Roseann Shales; Guida Brown; Earlene Jornt Girman; Michelle Serpe; Connie Ferwerda; Joanne Rattan; Honorable Mary Wagner; Ellen Brookhouse; Betsy Brown; Gina Madrigrano Friebus; Mary Lou Mahone (posthumous); Terry Wruck; and Ardis Mahone-Mosley.

All money raised at the event will be awarded to the local nonprofit grant winners and to fund the scholarships.

The Kenosha Women’s Network, AAUW-Kenosha (WI) Branch and Tempo Kenosha collaborate to make the Susan B. Anthony – Women of Influence Awards possible.

Four levels of event sponsorship packages are also available. They are:

• Elizabeth Cady Stanton Level, $2,500

• Alice Paul Level, $1,750

• Ida B. Wells Level, $1,000

• Olympia Brown Level, $500.

For more information about sponsorship, contact Wendy Gauss at susanbdinner@gmail.com. Information on individual and group tickets will be available at a later date.

