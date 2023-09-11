Nominations for the 2024 Susan B. Anthony Women of Influence award to recognize women who are making a difference in Kenosha County are currently being accepted, organizers announced Monday.
They are also accepting scholarship applications for non-traditional aged women pursuing higher education and grant applications for local nonprofits that serve children and/or women in Kenosha County.
The deadline for nominations and for scholarship and grant applications is 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8.
All forms are available on the organization’s
Facebook page, Susan B. Anthony - Women of Influence Awards. To obtain a form for Lifetime Achievement and Women of Influence award nominations, contact Rebecca Matoska-Mentink at susanbawards@gmail.com or call 262-515-3745. For scholarship application forms or to obtain nonprofit applications, contact Frances Kavenik at susanbnonprofit@gmail.com or call 262-654-7570.
The winners will be honored at the 33rd Susan B. Anthony – Women of Influence Dinner celebration on Friday, March 22, 2024 at the Alfred and Bernice De Simone Arena at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 4130 Petrifying Springs Road.
Ardis Mahone-Mosley, center, takes a photograph with Lynell Cunningham, left, and Jacqueline Morris during the 32rd annual Susan B. Anthony-Wo…
Previous Susan B. Anthony – Women of Influence Lifetime Achievement Award winners include: Saundra Yelton-Stanley; Camille Thibaudeau-Meyers; Anne Bergo; Barbara Kluka, JD; Frieda Schurch; Jennifer Fostel, PhD; Rosanna Ranieri, MD; Eunice Boyer, PhD; Katherine Marks; Terry Potente; Kay Wikel; Beverly Jambois, JD; Joan Wilk, PhD; Joyce Erickson; Natalie Troha; Adelene Greene; Florence Hammelev; Kathy Barth; Jane Harrington-Heide; Patricia Johnson; Debra Hertzberg; Roseann Shales; Guida Brown; Earlene Jornt Girman; Michelle Serpe; Connie Ferwerda; Joanne Rattan; Honorable Mary Wagner; Ellen Brookhouse; Betsy Brown; Gina Madrigrano Friebus; Mary Lou Mahone (posthumous); Terry Wruck; and Ardis Mahone-Mosley.
All money raised at the event will be awarded to the local nonprofit grant winners and to fund the scholarships.
The Kenosha Women’s Network, AAUW-Kenosha (WI) Branch and Tempo Kenosha collaborate to make the Susan B. Anthony – Women of Influence Awards possible.
Four levels of event sponsorship packages are also available. They are:
• Elizabeth Cady Stanton Level, $2,500
• Alice Paul Level, $1,750
• Ida B. Wells Level, $1,000
• Olympia Brown Level, $500.
For more information about sponsorship, contact Wendy Gauss at
susanbdinner@gmail.com. Information on individual and group tickets will be available at a later date.
IN PHOTOS: Kenosha County Suffrage Celebration at Twilight Jazz
Suffrage Celebration
A dozen women, portraying early 20th Century suffragettes, parade through the grounds of the Anderson Arts Center Wednesday night demanding the right to vote for women. The portrayal was part of Kenosha County’s pandemic-delayed celebration of 101 years of women’s suffrage. This year’s celebration, originally scheduled for August, was delayed again because of inclement weather. Blues artist Ivy Ford performed as part of the celebration.
