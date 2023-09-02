Young philanthropist and Kenosha resident Claire Buxbaum recently raised more than $2,844 for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Kenosha and Racine counties, exceeding all expectations, by selling hot dogs and lemonade.

Buxbaum set up shop during lunch and dinner hours to sell hot dogs, and more popularly, lemonade, to patrons.

Her fundraising efforts are fueled by a personal connection to the Alzheimer's Association's mission to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia.

"I walk for Alzheimer's because my family walks for Alzheimer's. I raise funds for the Alzheimer's Association so I can help people that make the medicine find a cure," she said. "I'm thankful for everyone who supported me this year! I look forward to doing this again next year."

The funds Buxbaum raised will go directly to the Alzheimer's Association, contributing to its ongoing efforts to provide care, support and critical research for a cure.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Kenosha and Racine counties will be held on Sept. 23. The public is welcome to register at https://act.alz.org/site/SPageServer.