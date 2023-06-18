Good morning, and happy Father’s Day.

What? You forgot today is your chance to honor Dad? You thought it was just another Sunday in June?

The good news is, unless you’re reading this Sunday Kenosha News at 9 p.m., you still have time to plan a fantastic day.

If you’re still looking for a way to celebrate with dear old dad that involves more than just scrawling your name onto a card, check out this Last-Minute Father’s Day Survival Guide:

Buy him dinner. And make sure it’s not from a bag shoved out a drive-thru window. Unless dad’s favorite meal involves a Big Mac and a pile of McDonald’s fries, and your mom won’t let him have it any other day. If that’s the case, we suggest indulging in the new Grimace Birthday Meal at McDonald’s, which adds a cool berry-flavored purple shake to that Big Mac and fries.

Or, make him dinner. And if you’re grilling, don’t make him man the coals unless he truly enjoys being the grillmaster. Instead, set up dad with a comfy seat on the deck and a cold beverage and tell him to relax.

You could buy him tools, but your mom would probably prefer that you help your dad actually finish one of the DIY projects he has started and abandoned. Bonus: You might learn some new, creative ways to curse!

Frame some family photos. I know everyone has loads of photos stored on their phones, but wouldn’t your dad love to have a framed photo to hang on a wall or set on a table?

Spend some time together — and not in front of the TV “resting your eyes.”

Get out today

Cars, cars, cars! The Vintage Auto Group and Kenosha Classic Street Machines host their popular Father’s Day Car Show today in Baker Park. This year’s show is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the park, at Sheridan Road and 65th Street. All makes and models of vehicles are welcome. It’s $10 per vehicle to show a car; free for spectators. There will be food vendors, music, a 50/50 raffle and door prizes.

Beer and pretzels! And Dad Stuff! The Biergarten in Petrifying Springs Park has teamed up with Kenosha’s Public Brewing Co. for a Father’s Day Celebration. Dad-approved activities include: a Dad Shoes Pageant (with prizes!) and live music by The Roundabouts, starting at 3 p.m. Did we mention there’s also beer — including a special brew from Public Craft called Dad Shoes — and food? The Biergarten is open noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

ANOTHER outdoor beer garden! And a new HarborMarket, too! The new Pleasant Prairie HarborMarket debuts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today on the western shore of Lake Andrea in Prairie Springs Park. The market will feature fresh produce, prepared foods and gift items. And like its older cousin, the Kenosha HarborMarket, this market will showcase live music, too. The market is also located next to the new Lake Andrea Beer Garden, which is open noon to 9 p.m. Sundays. Shopping and beer and music, all on a lakefront? That’s a Father’s Day trifecta.

Art! In a park! The Kenosha ArtMarket kicks off its 2022 season on Father’s Day, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Union Park, 4500 Seventh Ave. You’ll find original fine art, jewelry, pottery and more, along with acoustic music and food.

Adorable baby animals! Today is the final day of this summer’s “Babies on the Farm” festival at the Jerry Smith Farm, 7150 18th noon to 9 p.m. today. St. in Somers. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., you can visit with baby animals, including piglets, lambs, bunnies and those adorable baby goats. Admission is $10 per person; free for children age 2 and younger. A Fennec Fox Encounter, a Skunk Encounter and a Kangaroo Encounter are also available, for an extra fee.

Here be woolly mammoths! And real animals, too! The Milwaukee County Zoo offers free admission to all dads on Father’s Day, which is a great reason to go. Here’s an even better reason, the zoo is hosting offering a new attraction this summer: “Dino Don’s Journey to the Ice Age,” a special attraction open through Oct. 7. The exhibit features “a magnificent menagerie of giant mammals who roamed the world “ during the ice ages, which started some 2.4 million years ago, when glaciers covered vast parts of the world. Visitors will “meet” animals including saber-toothed tigers, giant sloths and woolly mammoths. Admission is $4, in addition to regular zoo admission. milwaukeezoo.org.

Hit the Beach! While we have wonderful beaches right here in Kenosha County, Racine’s North Beach, 100 Kewaunee St., is hosting a Father’s Day rib cook-off, with the cooking starting at 8 a.m. And while you’re enjoying the plates of ribs at the Beachside Oasis, the band Deep Pockets will play, starting at 3 p.m. At the Oasis, food and beverages are always available.

Stop spreading the news ... all around the house

Whatever you do — or don’t do (napping in the backyard is still an option) — to mark this holiday, on Father’s Day at least give your dad the courtesy of keeping his Sunday Kenosha News in order.

If there was one thing that consistently irritated my dad, it was when someone (maybe me, maybe one of my sisters, maybe the dog) grabbed a section out of the newspaper and didn’t return it. Or, even worse, put it back in Out Of Order!

Whenever I’m missing him, I mess up my own copy of the paper just to have that familiar feeling of parental guilt.

Happy Father’s Day, Dad, wherever you are.