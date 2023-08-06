Zack Van Den Berge, paralegal by day and recreational chef by night, finished off his time in the “Favorite Chef” national competition as a quarterfinalist, placing in the compention’s the top 1%.

Van Den Berge, a Kenosha native, found his passion for cooking at 14-years-old and has since spent his pastime learning new skills and recipes in the kitchen while uploading his cooking content to his Instagram at Zack_w_van.

“I do it for fun and I would like to make it a job at some point,” Van Den Berge said.

He originally discovered the Favorite Chef competition from one of his friends who thought that he would be a good candidate for it.

“Usually every time a (cooking) competition comes out people ask ‘Why don’t you do this?’ This was one that I really chomped the bullet at and it’s been very interesting,” Van Den Berge said.

The Favorite Chef competition isn’t a televised cooking show and it actually doesn’t even require the competitors to make any dishes.

Instead, the competition is solely based off of community voting. People were allowed one free vote a day for whichever chef they thought was the best or can donate money to get additional votes to go towards the James Beard Foundation ($1 equaled one vote).

Winners of the competition garnered $25,000, a cooking experience with Carla Hall and a two-paged advertorial spread in Taste of Home magazine.

“It’s an odd feeling because I’ve had a couple people mention, ‘It feels so funny that I’m voting for you and we haven’t even tasted your food,’ and I agreed it was kind of odd,’” Van Den Berge said. “I did question whether I was just really popular or is it my skill and my talent?’”

Still competing

He is still competing, however, in a second part of the competition that quarterfinalists can choose to be a part of: Carla’s Pick Prize. In the secondary contest Chef Carla Hall will pick whoever submits the best plated presentation of their cuisine. The winners get a “foodie trip” to New York City.

Van Den Berge chose to be part of the sub-competition and the winner won’t be announced until after Aug. 17.

Since he chose to submit an entry, even though he’s out of the running for the grand prize, he still could be selected for Carla’s Pick.

“I was excited for the Carla’s Pick part of the competition because I was excited to actually show some talent and plating,” Van Den Berge said.

Even if he doesn’t win Carla’s Pick, Van Den Berge said he’s just happy that the donation money from the competition is going to “a good cause.”

The James Beard Foundation is an organization that advocates for and supports diversity in America’s food culture and encourages new standards within the restaurant industry where everyone has the same opportunity to succeed.

“I am a huge supporter of that because without diversification we get a lot of the same,” Van Den Berge said.

Looking back at the competition, Van Den Berge said he’s enjoyed the experience because of how many people decided to support him.

“It (was) kind of a huge inspiration to see that these people do support me,” he said.

He said being from Kenosha “oddly enough” gave him a bit of an advantage in the competition because he’s been able to rally “a lot” of local support, even from people he’s never met before.

“I won against a very talented chef from New York in the first grouping and I was really over the moon about that,” Van Den Berge said.

Planning a cookbookHe was inspired to sign up for the competition to use the prize money to help get a cookbook he’s in the process of writing off the ground.

“Believe it or not, I started (the cookbook) about when I got out of college,” Van Den Berge said. “Every recipe (in the book) I’ve done at least 15 times.”

He hopes to have 75 recipes total in his cookbook and currently has 53 finalized.

He hopes for his cookbook to be published sometime next year.

Although his time within Favorite Chef has come to a close, he said it’s given him “so much.”

“It’s shown me how many people support me and my desire to be a cooking personality. And that desire has not gone away. In fact, it’s inspired me even more to succeed at it seeing how much support I have,” he said.

He said his supporters have given him “way more than $25,000” through his eyes.

“You’ve given me the confidence, love and support I really needed to believe in myself and that’s priceless to me,” Van Den Berge said.