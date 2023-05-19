From brains to bugs, markers to river water, Mahone Middle School students in the "Riverhouse" class section had hands-on experiences with several facets of science education during their University of Wisconsin-Parkside Field Day Experience Thursday.

MAHONE AT PARKSIDE Mahone students Gabe Briceno, left, and Brian Rodriguez-Rio closely examine their capillary action lab exercise Thursday afternoon in a Univer…

Mahone students were treated to the Parkside experience after a group of sixth grade students presented a project called Ad Astra, or "To the Stars" to a UW-Parkside faculty member.

MAHONE AT PARKSIDE Tania Jackson-Taylor, left, and Penelope "Penny" McGrath, set up their capillary action lab exercise during a University of Wisconsin-Parkside…

The project the students presented was an exploration of space, as they were tasked with creating a colony in space and where they would place that colony. Their choice? Europa, one of Jupiter's moons.

MAHONE AT PARKSIDE University of Wisconsin-Parkside Professor Amelia Ray holds up a glass tube during a chemistry exercise demonstration Thursday afternoon durin…

"It was very fun knowing that we did this," said sixth-grader Liam Hart.

"It's a big accomplishment," sixth-grader Tania Jackson-Taylor added.

The event kicked off with soil testing, guided by Professor Laura Schultz. The students have been studying geology, so the opportunity allowed them to learn about layers of the earth and how they interact with each other. Soil testing was followed by water testing, led by Nancy Carlson, director of the WATERshed Program of Southeast Wisconsin Inc. Students learned about testing the water PH level and quality.

After outdoor learning, students visited university labs where they learned about the structure and functions of the human brain by observing the professor compare a rat, sheep and human brain. They participated in a lab experiment about capillary action using colored markers and a solvent solution.

"(My favorite part was) the brains," Jackson-Taylor said. "Even though we didn't get to touch them because we ran out of time, it was still cool to see the differences between the three brains."

This was the second year Mahone Middle School students participated in a program like this, according to Schulz.

"It feels good to get them out of the classroom and in a different environment and experience nature," Schulz said. "It was (fun) and they were a lot of fun."

Mahone Middle School sixth grade science teacher Jamian Knuth explained trips like the Parkside Field Day Experience are important because it offers different examples of learning to students, and helps them learn to think on their own.

