The sounds of harmonica lessons, live performances and karaoke filled the air in downtown Kenosha Wednesday as the Kenosha Creative Space hosted a Make Music Kenosha block party. The aim was to celebrate worldwide Create Music Day.

Make Music Day began in France in 1982 as the "Fête de la Musique," and has spread to over 1,000 cities across 120 countries. Kenosha was one of 21 cities participating in Wisconsin. The event coincides with the day of the Summer Solstice — the longest day of the year.

This year's celebration of music is the third in-person event, he first being held virtually. The event was organized by Francisco Loyola, executive director of Kenosha Creative Space.

Josh Maglasang, who manages the local band Would You Kindly?, said the event has only grown since its inaugural, virtual celebration four years ago during the pandemic.

"The first year was virtual, then (Loyola) wanted a block party," Maglasang said. "We only had a few (artists) and a few hundred attendees. It doubled the second year, and last year ... it expanded and attendance tripled."

"It's absolutely incredible to get the buy-in from the musicians who all donate their time to this, and the buy in from the venues in the city to be a part of something," said Would You Kindly? lead singer Gina Hoskins,.

Hoskins, who structured the event along with Maglasang, said the event took on the look of a music festival this year. "We got done setting up tents this morning, and I looked around I was like, 'This is a festival,'" she said.

Performances were held across the city at establishments including Rustic Road Brewing Company, BLAK Coffee, Union Park Tavern, 58 Below and Bluehouse Books, along with Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St., where activities took over the surrounding block. There were more than 30 live music performances, in addition to the music workshops, open mic sessions and various other activities.

According to Hoskins and Maglasang, the first hour of the event drew 100 attendees, and the duo expected hundreds, perhaps even 1,000 people, to attend events throughout the day.

Donella Villarreal, a Kenosha resident for 17 years, said the event brought her to the Creative Space for the first time.

"We should spotlight our music here," Villarreal said of the community. "People use music as therapy. It brings people together."

Other attendees came to the event and viewed it as an opportunity to spend the day doing something fun.

Quanita Kraai, who also lives in Kenosha, said it was also her first time at the event.

"I'm all about the music," she said. "It's the best part of living down here."

"Music is where emotion and connection happens. Music is a language that everyone speaks. We all hear it, we all feel it," Hoskins said. "It brings our city together when we can have events like this. It's what I love about this city. Events like this can happen."