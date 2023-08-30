NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman will be the keynote speaker at the inaugural sports management conference at Carthage College Sept. 13. Bettman is part of an all-star lineup of industry experts to be featured at the conference.

The free Spotlight on Sports conference will be held all day Sept. 13, on the Carthage campus, 2001 Alford Park Drive, and is intended for all audiences, including high school and college students, their families and interested community members.

Conference check-in begins at 8 a.m., with educational sessions throughout the morning and early afternoon. Bettman will speak at 4:30 p.m. in a standalone event that’s also free and open to the public.

Although there is no admission charge to attend the Spotlight on Sports conference, registration is required by Sept. 1. To see the full conference schedule and reserve a spot, go to: www.carthage.edu/sports

Having presided over the world’s premier hockey league since 1993, Bettman is the longest-serving commissioner in professional sports. Through his leadership, NHL expansion has brought teams to nontraditional hockey markets — including Las Vegas, home of the 2023 Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights — and major broadcasting agreements have increased viewership.

At the Carthage conference, participants can also interact with other top executives like Milwaukee Bucks President Peter Feigin, as well as rising stars in sports management.

Topics will include:

Sports Media and Marketing: TV, Streaming, and the Future of Broadcast

Intercollegiate Athletics: The New World of NIL and Conference Realignment

Women’s Leadership in Sports: Breaking the Mold

View from the Top: The Daily Grind to Championships

TeamWork Online: Finding Jobs in the Sports Industry

Carthage offers a graduate business track in sports management and a new undergraduate minor in sport business, cultivating universal skills like disruptive innovation and cross-functional teamwork. Last month, 12 high school students completed Carthage’s first summer sports management camp, earning four college credits while visiting the Chicago White Sox, Milwaukee Brewers, and Green Bay Packers.