Local officials gathered Wednesday to celebrate the recent completion of a roundabout at the intersection of Kenosha County highways A and Y (Seventh Street and 22nd Avenue) in the Village of Somers.

The project, which the county conducted in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, replaced a 4-way stop intersection with a single-lane roundabout.

County Executive Samantha Kerkman noted that this improvement was years in the marking, as former County Board Supervisor Amy Maurer and others advocated for increased safety at what was a dangerous intersection with frequent injury crashes.

The roundabout opened to traffic at the end of June, although final completion of the project did not occur until August, when permanent lighting equipment arrived from the manufacturer.