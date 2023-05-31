Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

President Theodore Roosevelt leaned back in his chair, removed his wire-rimmed glasses and rubbed the bridge of his nose. With a sigh, he looked at the stack of letters and petitions on his desk.

Every one of the communications sang the praises of a one-armed lighthouse keeper in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The lighthouse keeper, Capt. Louis N. DeDiemar, 67, had recently been forced to retire by the order of District Inspector. The letters and petitions were from the citizens of Kenosha urging the president to reinstate DeDiemar.

DeDiemar was only seven years old when, in 1847, he came to live in the township of Somers.

When the Civil War broke out in 1861, he enlisted in Company E, of the 1st Wisconsin regiment and re-enlisted. Wounded by a Minie ball at the Battle of Perrysville on Oct. 8, 1862. He subsequently lost his arm.

A Kenosha newspaper, The Telegraph Courier, related a story of the compassion he experienced after his injury. In a fateful encounter with Union General Ulysses S. Grant, the commanding officer saw DeDiemar’s dilemma at supper one night and cut the meat on his plate so he could eat a full meal.

Grant reportedly told him: “My lad, when you want anything in the future from any American citizen, don’t hesitate to call on me, because you have earned it.”

DeDiemar was a man who put more time into honing his abilities than scorning his disability. He returned to Kenosha County and served as Collector for the town of Somers in 1864, and the Special Collector of the Bounty Tax from 1872-73.

Keeper of the Kenosha Light

DeDiemar, 32, assumed the duties of the keeper of the 1866 Kenosha Lighthouse on June 26, 1872.

The following year he married Mary Eliza Timme, who was 19 years younger, and brought her to live in the keeper’s house just west of the lighthouse.

Mary DeDiemar’s responsibilities became more than the usual duties of a lighthouse keeper’s wife. In 1874, she was assigned as “acting” assistant keeper and two years later permanently appointed as First Assistant Keeper, a position she held until the north pierhead light was built in 1906.

In June, 1880, it was noted in the Kenosha Telegraph newspaper that the U. S. supply steamer Dahlia had arrived in the Kenosha port with an inspection party. After touring the tower, dwelling and grounds, the party left the necessary supplies for the maintenance of the light station and complimented DeDiemar on the appearance of the site.

It was the same year after year, inspection after inspection: DeDiemar always received high praise for the condition of his lighthouse and keeper’s cottage.

DeDiemar’s salary was $600 a year. That didn’t go far to feed his family of five kids.

He ran for Kenosha County Sheriff in 1888, but lost to opponent John Hannon, 1,649 votes to 1,700 votes.

After the new north pierhead light was built, the light in the old lighthouse was discontinued, and DeDiemar was assigned to caring for the pierhead and breakwater lights and the foghorn.

Test of skills

In July 1907, the order came down from Lighthouse Inspector J. M. Orchard of Chicago that DeDiemar, 67, must retire. Kenoshans couldn’t figure out why. Orchard himself had give DeDiemar good marks on his annual inspection in 1905.

President Roosevelt responded to the letters he received from Kenoshans and ordered an investigation of the matter.

At the investigation hearing, Orchard charged that the lighthouse was kept in a filthy and unsanitary manner, that DeDiemar had trouble getting along with the men employed under him, and that he repeatedly engaged in confrontations with the people owning property around the lighthouse.

Looking at the records, there appears to be high turnover of Second Assistant Keepers, but it may have had been a result of DeDiemar insisting that his wife keep the First Assistant Keeper position, perhaps because the family needed a second income.

There were no fewer than 15 Second Assistant Keepers that worked for DeDiemar between June 1903 and July 1907.

No one at the hearing would back up Orchard’s charges. Every local witness spoke of DeDiemar in the highest regard.

Then Orchard charged that since DeDiemar only had one arm, he was not capable of doing the work required of a lighthouse keeper. It was specifically stated that he could not put an engine together after it had been cleaned.

DeDiemar’s attorney, Peter Fisher, demanded that a practical test should be made of DeDiemar’s mechanical capabilities. The entire entourage went onto the pier and DeDiemar got to work.

Under the watchful eye of Orchard, the Lighthouse Board, and other dignitaries, DeDiemar, a skilled machinist, one-handedly dismantled, cleaned and reassembled the huge foghorn engine. In triumph he gave a long blast on the fog signal that could be heard up and down the shoreline for miles.

On the other side of the lake

But DeDiemar never was reinstated as keeper of the Kenosha Light Station. After a long two-year fight, he was finally vindicated of all charges and appointed as keeper of the Light Station at South Haven, Michigan.

The DeDiemars must have taken comfort in the familiar appearance of the South Haven light. It was 15 feet shorter, but was the same color — white — and style as the north pier in Kenosha.

DeDiemar replaced Capt. James S. Donahue, who had been the South Haven lighthouse keeper for 36 years. The two captains had much in common. They were both long time keepers of a lighthouse in a place they had come to call home and they were both civil war amputees, Donahue loosing a leg in the war.

In April 1913, Capt. DeDiemar was walking along the railroad tracks in South Haven, when he was struck by a train. Newspaper reports stated that his right foot was removed two days later, but he died soon after of his injures at the age of 73.

He is buried in Green Ridge Cemetery here in Kenosha.