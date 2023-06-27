To most of the adult population, it is a sound barely audible. If proper equipment were used, it would only receive a reading of about 25 decibels at a distance of 100 feet.

But years ago, a Kenosha child’s reaction to the sound of chiming little bells was an entirely different matter.

Much to the distress of mothers, it wakened toddlers from their naps, disrupted family meals and made piano practice almost impossible.

It could even be heard and recognized by little ones over the din of Saturday morning cartoons.

And if you grew up in Kenosha sometime between 35 and 88 years ago, no doubt the little bells of the Sammy Man will bring back pleasant memories.

For those poor unfortunates who didn’t have the advantage of spending at least part of their childhood in Kenosha, let me enlighten you on the modern definition of the Sammy: man and bar.

A Sammy Man is a person who sold ice cream confections from a mobile cart, either propelled by leg power or an electric motor.

The Sammy Bar, on the other hand, was specifically an ice cream bar — a cold hunk of vanilla ice cream covered with rich chocolate. (If you’re from Chicago, this description may sound suspiciously like the Good Humor bar.)

Bicycle carts on streets

I wrote a story about bicycle cart ice cream vendors in in Kenosha in 1982 after interviewing Al Manna and George and Rose Polanin.

In the mid-1930s, Al’s Dad, Louis Manna, began sending out vendors with his fleet of 10 carts on the streets, but his product was known as the Dandy Bar.

Manna cut bricks of ice cream and dipped them into chocolate for his Dandy Bars. For more than 30 years, Kenoshans enjoyed this version of the summertime treat.

His bicycle cart frames were built by Tyson’s here in Kenosha and the boxes were constructed by a local sheet metal firm. Dry ice in the forward compartments kept the goods cold.

Strangely enough, there was a state law that banned children from peddling merchandise before the 1950s and many veterans did the work before then.

Original Sammy Man

In 1982, I got a tip to check out the neighborhood near the train station and found the Polanin Cafe at 1109-1113 55th St.

“Home of the Sammy Bar” was painted on the wall behind the soda fountain.

“I guess I started answering to the name of Sammy soon after I bought the place from Alfred Caswell on Aug. 23, 1953,” owner George Polanin told me. “But Al was the original Sammy Man.”

Alfred E. Caswell and his wife, Olga, began the Sammy Ice Cream Company in the early 1930s at 2311 Roosevelt Road. It survived the difficult times during the Depression and, by 1941, Caswell moved the business to the site of the present Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road.

The company moved once more to 55th St.

“I met him in about 1945 when he wanted me to put a new freezer system together,” said Polanin. “He couldn’t get anyone from Milwaukee or Chicago to come here and put together his ammonia cooling system, so he asked me to help him.”

The two worked with pipe wrenches and put the freezer together. Polanin told Caswell he could get the temperature down to -25 degrees, suitable for making ice cream, even though the people from the freezer company said not to expect that type of system to cool below 0 degrees.

“Early the next morning, Al called me and said, ‘You’re not gonna believe this, but it’s 50 degrees below zero in there!’”

Unique treat

What made Kenosha’s Sammy Bars unique was while others just cut quarts of ice cream into bricks, jammed in a stick and dunked it in chocolate coating. The Caswells took a different angle.

They made their own ice cream, poured the softened concoction into wood molds prepped with an ice cream stick, chilling the molds in that sub-zero freezer and finally dipping it in to chocolate.

Polanin carried on this tradition when he purchased the company, but replaced Caswell’s wooden bar molds with stainless steel models.

Later, the line was expanded to include butterscotch dipped bars, Popsicle-type treats, ice cream sandwiches and, of course, the flavored quart and pint containers.

Here comes the Sammy Man!

Former Kenosha County Executive John Collins had a summer job in high school, peddling a Sammy Man cart in 1961 and 1962.

He and the other teenage entrepreneurs would get to cafe about 10 am where they were issued a cart weighed down with a huge load of ice cream treats.

“We signed out for the ice cream bars and paid for those that we sold during the day and returned the rest,” Collins explained. “Anything we ate, we paid for. We probably made something like a nickel a bar.”

“Being a kid who liked to ride, I became a regular who worked every weekday,”, Collins said. “It was hard worked and not everyone could keep up with the work. One of my best friends lasted two days.”

There were no routes, as the peddlers gravitated to their favorite neighborhoods. Collins liked the Sunnyside neighborhood, along 80th Street, between 22nd and 30th Avenues

According to Collins, it was a brand new subdivision at the time, full of ice cream hungry little tykes. “We were supposed to stay out of that lucrative area because it had been promised to one of the senior Sammy Men but we would sneak around the edges of the neighborhood until we were caught. The reward was worth the risk.”

Kids would beg for quarters from Mom, Dad or grandparents. Some kids raided their coin collections or even an adult relative’s collection for a few coins for the Sammy man. (Oooo, trouble!)

The competition to make the hand-packed bars at a profit became too great and in 1964 the Sammy Ice Cream Co. was forced to fold, much to the dismay of the Polanin family.

Return to the streets in 1982

The Sammy Man returned to the summer streets in 1982 after several years absence under the new ownership of A&B Enterprises. They brought back some of the same bicycle carts that were used years before.

Al Alterie and his partner, Bret Buratti, spent two weeks restoring the carts to get them in working order before they hit the streets on June 5, 1982.

The carts had previously been stored in a makeshift warehouse. Vandals broke in and did quite a bit of damage to the units before the pair purchased them from an area businessman.

“We weren’t sure what to name them,” Buratti said at the time, “but people on the street kept saying, ‘Hey, it’s the Sammy Man,’ so we figured we’d stick with that.”

After A&B Enterprises, the bikes passed ownership through a couple more entrepreneurs. I have heard, but not verified, that bikes were still in use by vendors into the 1990s.