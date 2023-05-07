There was much to applaud in the state Assembly Republicans’ recent rollout of a plan to overhaul Wisconsin’s system of sharing revenue with local governments.

Wisconsin’s share revenue for cities, villages and counties has been frozen at $753 million annually since 2004 and that, coupled with the state’s limits on raising property taxes, has forced cuts and pinched the budget abilities of municipalities for almost two decades.

Under the Assembly Republicans’ plan, 20% of Wisconsin’s sales tax collection would go to local governments — that would amount to $1.5 billion.

It was unclear how that new money would be divided up, but Assembly leaders said that every community in the state would see at least a 10% increase in state funding.

And the good news for Milwaukee is that the GOP plan would give it a path to avoid its looming pension debt crisis by allowing it to adopt a 2% city sales tax, and it would allow Milwaukee County to boost its 0.5% sales tax to 0.875%.

The city and county could use its sales tax money to pay off pension debt and then transition new workers into the state pension system.

Voters in both Milwaukee County and the city would have to approve those sales tax increases through referendums — and that may be a sticking point.

State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said during the rollout, “It’s really refreshing to know we have the same goal in mind. And while we might not always take the same path, I think we’re hopefully arriving at the same place.”

We’re hopeful as well.

We have long argued for changes in the state shared revenue distribution formula to give cities, counties and villages some breathing room and have noted how the state’s tax levying restrictions have resulted in a parade of referendums across Wisconsin for municipalities and school districts that want to get around state levy limits.

The Assembly GOP proposal was a rollout — and there is no actual bill laying out the plan, although one is expected shortly.

The devil is always in the details and we’re sure local officials — mayors, city councils, village boards and presidents and county boards and executives — will be anxiously waiting to see what kind of flesh its put on the plan when the legislation is introduced.

Yes, the Senate has to weigh in as well and Gov. Tony Evers, who also proposed using 20% of the state’s sales tax revenue to boost shared revenue aids.

Still, there seems to be a growing consensus toward this approach and we’re anxious to see just what the allocation formula will be.

GOP lawmakers said communities that were “kind of left behind with (the previous) formula, they’re going to see a bigger bump, and the goal is to try to equalize those levels out.”

Speaker Vos says the current formula has “an outdated notion that only cities deliver services.”

The new formula for distribution will guarantee there are “winners in every part of the state,” Vos said.

We hope that’s the case, but there’s still a lot of heavy lifting and a lot of negotiating to do before Wisconsin gets a new budget.