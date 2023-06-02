Students in the Hillcrest School T.I.M.E program enjoyed a morning of sunshine, smiles and celebration of their hard work and accomplishments throughout the school year year during a ceremony at the school Friday.

The Total Interagency Model for Education program was developed and implemented in 1985 to provide a therapeutic, educational environment to meet the needs of adjudicated students, students with special needs and other high-risk youth who are unable to function in a less restrictive or more “traditional” educational setting, according to the Hillcrest School website.

Kim Fischer, the Kenosha Unified regional coordinator for secondary school leadership, kicked off the ceremony with an address to the students, ranging from grades six through 11, with the message of tenacity.

"Today, you have shown that you can do hard things. And there will be some more hard things ahead, because that's life. Sometimes it's hard," she said. "Please don't ever let go your tenacity, keep growing, keep learning. And as you finish this year, please finish strong and make your family and your teachers proud."

Following Fischer's speech, the ceremony recognized Dana Ballewske as the recipient of the Courage to Care award. Yesterday's recipient of the award was Jazmin De Le Torres.

"When (Dana) comes into our building, she greets everyone like she's known them for years and has a welcoming attitude. She's the person that everyone goes to for words of wisdom or encouragement or just a fresh lens or perspective," said Melissa Szejna, who presented the award. "Dr. Dana has this ability to take any situation and find solutions to make them teachable moments for all involved."

Student honors

Hillcrest T.I.M.E. students were recognized with individual awards from teachers, celebrating personal qualities and academic achievements.

Three students were recognized as Circle of Courage award recipients. Patrick Willis, a junior, received the Circle of Courage Belonging award' Marshaun Lang, a sophomore, received the Circle of Courage Generosity and Independence awards; and Jahnyla Johnson, a freshman, received the Circle of Courage Mastery award.