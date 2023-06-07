The Knights of Columbus, several local parishes and Lance Middle School have worked to raise donations of over 1,300 peanut butter and jelly jars to help three local elementary schools: Grant, Frank and Curtis Strange.

The peanut butter drive at Frank Elementary From letf, Mike De Fazio, Luci Baker, Rich Mich, Lisa Collin, Darlene Lesage, Jim Lesage and Jane Paley all helped bring and unload the peanut…

As the cars lined up Tuesday with trunks filled with countless jars of peanut butter and jelly at Franks Elementary School, dozens of students came flooding out into the parking lot, eager to help unload and carry the boxes inside.

The peanut butter drive at Frank Elementary Students and volunteers helped unload the donations from cars onto carts that were pushed into the school.

Amanda Hoff, secretary at Franks Elementary School said the drive was “pretty awesome.” She said when she was originally asked if the school would accept any donations, the organizer was “surprised” that they hadn’t heard of their program, since it has been going on for a few years.

The peanut butter drive at Frank Elementary The children at Frank Elementary will be able to bring home jar of both peanut butter and jelly at the end of the school year.

“I was floored when just a couple weeks later they said ‘OK we got it, we have 344 jars of peanut butter and jelly,’” Hoff said. “So at the end of the school year every kid can take home one of each and they’re set for a week or so.”

The peanut butter drive at Frank Elementary Rich Mich helps students pile the boxes of peanut butter and jelly on top of each other before bringing them into the school.

Luci Baker, one of the organizers, said the program had been initiated a few years ago by the a St. Anne’s “remarkable seniors group” —known as STARS.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the effort stalled.

Last year Baker said the STARS collected 125 peanut butter and jelly donations. After other organizations decided to join in the drive, they set a goal of 600 donations, which they surpassed.

Baker said this year, when they got their first count of donations at 344 jars of peanut butter and jelly she said “there’s no way.”

“It truly was the generosity of the people, they kept bringing it in and bringing it in,” Baker said.

This year especially, Baker said she recognized a need for the drive due to the “economic conditions and high gas prices.” She said they tried to focus on schools that don’t qualify for community eligibility programs, which is non-pricing meal services.

Another organizer, Rich Mich, said they decided to hold the peanut butter and jelly drive to help kids who don’t have much food at home during the summer since they get their meals at school.

“This way it will hold them off at least a couple weeks because then summer school begins at the end of June,” Mich said.

Mich said they had started planning the drive in March and April of this year. Throughout the month of May, the different parishes collected the donations.

“It was astounding that the parishes were able to do it without much pressuring,” Mich said. “It’s something that’s easy to do and didn’t cost people a lot of money.”

Holy Rosary, Mt. Carmel, St. Therese, St. Mary, St. Anne and St. Peter’s joined Lance Middle school and the Knights of Columbus to help with the drive and collect donations.

Mich said he’s “very well pleased” with the result of this year’s drive and said it was a “good time for all involved.”

“We just want to thank all of the people who donated and made this such a complete success,” Baker said. “It’s just been a kind of minor miracle that we reached the goal and went over the top.”