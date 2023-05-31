Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

June is National Cancer Survivors Month, a time meant to celebrate the millions of Americans who have survived cancer. That includes Pleasant Prairie resident Jose Santos, who shared his story to raise awareness about getting checkups and build hope for those diagnosed.

For 16 years, Santos lived with ulcerative colitis, a chronic disease that made daily life difficult. It also came with an increased risk of developing colon cancer.

Diagnosis

Santos recalled a particularly difficult evening in 2022, when a takeout meal left him in dire straits.

“I was throwing up and passing out,” Santos said. “They got me checked out, I thought it was the food poisoning and a flare-up from the UC.”

While in the hospital, his doctor recommended a colonoscopy, knowing that ulcerative colitis came with an increased risk for cancer. Santos had the procedure the next day.

“That’s when my life changed,” Santos said.

Doctors had found a tumor and believed it to be cancerous. Santos said his thoughts immediately jumped to death. He was sent to City of Hope, across the state line in Zion, and was ultimately diagnosed with stage three colorectal cancer on Feb. 23, 2022.

“You can imagine hearing that word, ‘cancer,’ the stigma of the word,” Santos said.

Santos said that his physician, Dr. Pankaj Vashi, gave him some comforting advice.

“He said to me, ‘cancer has a very negative stigma, where when you have cancer, you immediately think you’re going to die,’” Santos recalled Vashi telling him. “‘Maybe that was the case years ago, but with medicine and advances in science, that’s no longer the case.’”

“Just hearing those words gave me a sense of comfort,” Santos said. “I was going to get treated, I was going to get the best options available.”

Santos went through a range of treatments, including chemotherapy, radiation therapy and surgery, ultimately removing his colon and the tumor. Santos had his last surgery on Sept. 6, 2022.

“The prospect was terrifying for me,” Santos admitted. “The psychological standpoint was terrifying.”

Now in remission and without the symptoms of ulcerative colitis, however, Santos said his perspective has drastically shifted. He said he’s had “the best time of my life since then.”

“I wake up, I work out, I go to the movies with friends,” Santos said. “I have plans to travel abroad … I’d never been able to dream of doing that.”

Know your risks

Vashi and Santos both had the same advice for people, young and old. They should know their cancer risks, and get screened regularly.

“Listen to your body,” Santos said. “If something doesn’t feel right, go to your doctor.”

For cancers like Santos’, Vashi pointed out some common red flags, such as unexplained abominable pain, weight loss, changing bowel habits, blood in stool and loss of appetite.

After that, getting treated as quickly as possible was critical.

“The right timing is so important, once you get diagnosed,” Vashi said.

According to the City of Hope, men ages 21 to 39 should get yearly skin checks with a dermatologist. Starting at 40, men should begin getting colon and prostate cancer screenings as well. Lung cancer screening typically begins at 50.

Women ages 21 to 39 should get yearly pelvic exams, monthly breast self-examinations, and cervical cancer screenings. Breast and colon cancer screenings should be added starting at 40-years-old, and lung cancer screening should be added at 50.