PLEASANT PRIAIRE – Representatives with the Froedtert South Hospital Emergency Department presented commendations Monday to Pleasant Prairie Fire & Rescue members for their efforts during two emergency calls.

At the start of Monday’s Village Board meeting, the staff congratulated six emergency medical service personnel for their actions during the calls, as well as Fire Chief Craig Roepke.

The first call was on Jan. 2, 2023, for an 88-year-old male suffering a cardiac arrest and falling down a flight of stairs. Emergency responders managed to resuscitate the victim at the scene, and after a brief stay at the hospital, the man was successfully discharged “neurologically intact.”

The second was on Jan. 11, for an 11-month old infant in respiratory arrest due to an allergic reaction. The infant, too was successfully resuscitated.

Dr. Brian Piechowski, with Frodtert South, praised the Pleasant Prairie responders for their efforts.

“The reason we pick and celebrate these is they have the most dramatic outcomes, but also as a celebration of the entire department and all the hard work from the fire and EMS service,” Piechowski said.

In an online statement, the village also praised its responders.

“The Village of Pleasant Prairie is incredibly proud of our EMS personnel” the statement said. “Thank you for your continuous training and professionalism to aid community members in need.”