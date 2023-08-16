The driver of a stolen vehicle fled to Illinois Tuesday afternoon after evading Pleasant Prairie Police, who deployed "stop sticks" twice in an effort to deflate the vehicle's tires.

According to Pleasant Prairie Sgt. Mike Algiers, the pursuit began in the city of Kenosha and the Kenosha Police stopped its pursuit at Sheridan Road and 80th Street. Pleasant Prairie officers picked up the pursuit from there at approximately 1:20 p.m., following the suspect from 91st Street, to Springbrook Road, to 104th Street and finally to Green Bay Road for a total of 6.1 miles.