The Wisconsin Department of Tourism has released its 2022 economic impact data, broken down by county. Kenosha County tourism posted a recording-breaking year in 2022. The total economic impact of tourism in Kenosha County was $424 million in 2022; a 13.6% increase over 2021. Kenosha County’s record level was in 2019 at $391 million.

Also in 2022, Kenosha County tourism collected $25.5 million in state and local tax revenues. Kenosha County tourism accounted for 3,130 jobs with $106.7 million in related income in 2022. Kenosha County currently ranks 16 out of 72 Wisconsin counties for annual visitor spending.

Tourism provides jobs, lowers personal taxes, improves our local economy, and provides a positive community image, which is critical for economic development.

“The growth achieved in our tourism industry over the past year is something we are proud of,” states Dennis DuChene, President of Visit Kenosha. “It’s a collective effort. From the employees and owners of the local restaurants and shops to the workers at our attractions and hotels – these staff members are the faces of tourism. Credit also goes to the event planners that organize the sports and other events here, as well as the municipalities we partner with that value tourism. Everyone is doing their part to create a positive and memorable experience for travelers and giving them a reason to visit again.”

In 2022, the tourism industry in Wisconsin generated a record-breaking $23.7 billion in total economic impact. The highest-ever overnight visitation helped fuel the growth. Additionally, last year, tourism in Wisconsin generated $1.5 billion in state and local tax revenue. Without this revenue, each Wisconsin household would pay an additional $620 to maintain the current level of government services.

ABOUT VISIT KENOSHA

Visit Kenosha has been Kenosha’s official travel resource since 1986. Visit Kenosha is a non-profit corporation with the sole purpose of enhancing and growing tourism in the greater Kenosha area, and thereby contributing positively to the community’s economy and overall image. Known for VisitKenosha.com and the Official Kenosha Area Visitors Guide, Visit Kenosha promotes the Kenosha Area to key travel markets in the Midwest using a number of strategies including advertising, social media, e-marketing, public relations, and customer care efforts.

For more information about Visit Kenosha and the many free resources the organization offers visitors and residents, log on to VisitKenosha.com. Also follow Visit Kenosha on social media to receive updates.

ABOUT THE RESEARCH

The Wisconsin Department of Tourism works with international research firms Tourism Economics and Longwoods International to compile the economic impact figures.

#####