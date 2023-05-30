Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Kenosha County Public Health is inviting community members to join volunteer action groups that will work this summer to help develop a plan to improve the health of the county.

The action groups are charged with discussing and developing recommendations to address the top three community health issues identified in Kenosha County Thrive, a community-guided health improvement plan.

The plan, required to be developed under state law, is being informed by the results of an online community health survey that Kenosha County Public Health conducted last year. Community conversation events that were held in recent months and the data in the Wisconsin County Health Rankings Report, will also be included in the process.

The three action groups that were determined in a recent vote by community stakeholders are:

Access to Affordable Health Care

Mental Health/Drug and Alcohol Use

Affordable Housing

Action group members will be encouraged but not required to attend meetings at the Kenosha County Job Center, scheduled for these dates and times:

Monday, June 26, 3-5 p.m.

Thursday, July 27, 2-4 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 24, 2-4 p.m.

Those interested in joining an action group can sign up online at https://bit.ly/ThriveActionGroups.

More information about the Thrive initiative, including the 2022 Community Health Assessment Report, is available at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/thrive.