After working for Gateway Technical College, in various positions, for 34 years, Provost John Thibodeau is retiring.

Thibodeau began working for Gateway as a communications instruction, teaching writing and speech, at its Elkhorn campus beginning in 1989. Nine years later, he served as dean of the Elkhorn campus, After administrative reorganization, he was appointed vice president of the Elkhorn campus.

Seven years later, Thibodeau moved to Kenosha to lead institutional effectiveness. In 2010, he became assistant provost, and, after former Provost Zina Haywood retired, Thibodeau took on the role with plans to retire at the end of the academic year.

What was Gateway like when you

first started?It was really interesting, because I didn’t know anything about the two-year college system. When I was in graduate school, I had done a little part-time teaching for a community college, so I had taught adults, and I knew I liked teaching adults, which is why I applied for the job at Gateway. But I really didn’t know anything about the technical college system or what made a technical college different from a community college, so I had a lot of learning to do. This was my first full-time teaching job.

I had students who were studying accounting and business, police students, nurses, but then I also taught some very basic writing classes for the welders, and at that time, we had a horseshoeing program, so I taught them just basic English.

What was the

most rewarding?Commencement is the best time of year. Getting to see it all pay off with our students is easily one of the best parts (of my job). The higher up you go in administration, the less student contact you get. Usually, by the time a student gets to me now as provost ... they haven’t gotten their problem solved, so it’s not always super positive when a student comes to me. But when I get to go out and meet them, and go to nursing pinning ceremonies and the police academy graduations, and of course big commencement and get to actually interact with the students, it’s fantastic. It’s really great.

How has Gateway changed?I think one of the nice things that Gateway does is we spend a lot of time talking to employers about what they need. We’re really always on the lookout for new programs, and one of the things that I did in my previous job, as assistant provost, was oversee the development of new programs. Our goal was to add at least two new programs a year, because you always need to be looking at where the local economy is going and what the jobs are going to be, so we’re always looking for new things.

We were super excited last year to be able to add the liberal arts transfer degrees and work with UW-Parkside on that. That’s a game changer for the college because that is really what makes community college different from technical colleges is having that liberal arts transfer.

We’re starting a Human Resources program this fall. We started medical laboratory tech last fall (and) we’re still one approval away from getting a respiratory therapy program to start next year. Our programs drive everything so that’s why our facilities keep growing and expanding.

What lessons

have you learned?One of the things that we learned recently is there are very few things that we can’t teach online. Online instruction is really positive and successful for our students. And there were a lot of things we never tried to do online, because we just couldn’t imagine them. When COVID came and we had to figure out a way to move a lot of our instruction online, our faculty stepped up and were very creative, and now our students have come to expect that there will be online components in all their classes.

Something else that people don’t necessarily think about is how good teachers people who come out of industry can be. A lot of our faculty didn’t train to be teachers, but when they come here, we have a program that we put them through to help them succeed in the classroom and we give them lots of support. We have a whole department that’s about helping instructors become and be good teachers. So someone who has spent their whole life in a machine shop ... because they’re so knowledgeable, because they really want to pass that knowledge on, they make great teachers.

I look at so many people at Gateway. I look at so many students and I listen to them talk about what their life was before they were here, and then what their life is going to be now that they’ve been here. Education doesn’t just add to somebody’s life, it can completely change the direction of somebody’s life.

What will you miss?

Getting to work with Bryan Albrecht, who was our past president for 16 years. I will always look back fondly on that. That was remarkable. He was a great leader, so getting to work really closely with him is something I’ll always remember.

It’s a little bit of a cliché, but I’m going to miss the people. I’m going to miss my co workers. I’ve worked with a lot of really great people over the years, and I think the team that I have now is probably one of the best groups that I’ve worked with at Gateway.

I really enjoy the whole process of education. I have worked a lot behind the scenes with creating new programs and creating processes to make sure students are learning, and supporting all of those things. I like that creative part. I like starting new things. So that’s something I might have to find a way to continue doing in retirement.

What’s next?Right now I’m planning to take it easy. My wife and I are talking about possibly relocating, maybe back to Milwaukee. That’s where we lived for the first half of my career. I’m a site visitor for our accrediting body, and I’m going to continue to do that (because) you can do that as a retiree, so that way I can still keep a foot in education. But I’ve been busy for so long I just want to see what it feels like to not be busy.

When I got transferred to this campus, my wife and I moved to Kenosha, and we’ve really enjoyed living in Kenosha. It is a great community.