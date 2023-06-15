After a year of planning and design decisions, Salem School, 8828 Antioch Road, held a groundbreaking ceremony June 3 for a project of multiple major renovations.

The renovations, which are being led by Miron Construction and Plunkett Raysich Architects, both of Milwaukee, include maintenance and facilities updates. Accessibility improvements, safety updates, learning, STEM and outdoor play area improvements and unused or outdates facility space updates are also included.

“We are trying to be more (American with Disabilities Act) compliant, and enhance our safety mechanisms and protocols,” said Salem District Administrator Vicki King. “And, we’re doing some really nice updates to classrooms that needed it the most. We’ll be adding STEM labs and giving us space so we can recoup our (wood) shop classes.”

Renovation projects

According to King, the ADA compliance component is focused on creating better access to areas of the school for students who use a wheelchair, rather than having them take a longer, accessible route to class.

A vacant, unused area of the school that connects one side of the building to the other will be transformed into a large science, technology and art class space.

A new maintenance building will be constructed, as well as outdoor classroom spaces, including an outdoor STEM lab.

“I’m excited that we’re in the part where things are happening,” King said. “It’s hard to tell a community that we’re doing the project when it’s been a year of piloting furniture and looking at different paint colors.”

Cost

The project, which will cost an estimated $21 million, is partially funded by an $18.3 million referendum passed by district voters in 2022, and partially funded by the district’s own building funds.

King said the goal is to have the renovations complete by August 2024.

“I believe we’re creating more history for future generations to come back and say ‘This is the school I went to. I’m excited to walk around (it).”

Student reaction

King said the changes to the school “became real” for students at the groundbreaking event.

“I think it finally became real to them on the last day of school we did the groundbreaking because they’ve seen the (pilot) furniture, but not every classroom could have it, so I think some of them thought: ‘Is this even a thing?’” King said. “This fall, we’re going to see that excitement and amazement.”

Over the summer, the school will post construction updates at https://www.salem.k12.wi.us/page/design-construction-updates.