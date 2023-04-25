Families Branching Out is back for another year of family fun and activities at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The free event will feature "The Kite Guy," Missy's Monarchs, a teddy bear clinic provided by Aurora Hospital, Bristol Fire and Rescue vehicles and other exhibitors and seminars throughout the day.

Families interested in the teddy bear clinic must bring their own teddy bear.

For a full list of the day's programming and exhibitors, visit wahceinc.org/kenosha-county-hce.

"I can't wait," said Jerin Moore, Kenosha County Association for Home and Community Education vice president. "The county is fantastic for allowing us to use the facility."

The event, which is sponsored by the Kenosha County Association for Home and Community Education and Thrivent Financial, is a way for Kenosha County residents to connect with community resources and enjoy a day of fun with family and friends.

"It's a family event where the whole family can do activities and also learn about things in the community," said Donna Zarovy, president of the Kenosha County Association for Home and Community Education.

The idea to host the inaugural event in 2022 came from Kenosha County Association for Home and Community Education Event Co-Chair Donna Deuster, who recognized a need for community connection.

"I felt we needed it. Since it's home and community education, I felt we were missing a whole component," Deuster said. "We were inclusive within our own circle (but) this way it reaches many more people."

Zarovy said the event also helps people understand what the role of the Kenosha County Association for Home and Community Education.

"We used to be Extension Homemakers (and) everybody knew (what that was)," Zarovy said. "But we got away from using that name."

A collection for non-perishable goods for the Sharing Center will also be available for visitors to donate items.

"We find it fun and fulfilling for us, and the kids too," Moore said.