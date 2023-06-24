Over 100 cars, and even more car-lovers were lined up and taking in the hot, sunny weather Saturday for the second-annual Shalom Center Pistons for Hope car show at St. Anne Catholic Church, 9091 Prairie Blvd., in Pleasant Prairie.

The free event featured old and new cars, along with food vendors, face painting, raffles, K-9 demonstrations, vendors and more.

Syniva Estrada, Shalom Center’s project manager, said the event came about as a unique way to raise funds for the various services of the Shalom Center, including a homeless shelter, soup kitchen and food pantry in Kenosha.

Estrada said her brother was knowledgeable on hosting and running car shows, and helped in the process.

“I’m hoping it will triple next year,” Estrada said after seeing it grow from 68 cars last year to 132 this year. “We had 300 spots to fill.”

Event patrons had the option to vote for a Best of Show along with their favorite old car and new car. Winners included Nathan Butz, in the new car category with his 2016 Dodge Challenger Hellcat; Andy Boyd, in the old car category with his 1959 King Midget 3; and Mike Sakowska, in the Best of Show category for his 1958 Buick.

Boyd, of Bristol, said he’s owned his car, made in Athens, Ohio, for the last seven years. Boyd said it was “pure luck” in how he acquired the yellow King Midget car, as he was contacted by someone who was looking to sell it to him.

“It’s very special,” Boyd said of winning the “best of old” category. “Any win is special.”

Attendees of the car show said they came to support a local cause and because, well, it’s a car show.

Vince Seliga, of Pleasant Prairie, brought his car, which he has owned for five years, to the show because it’s “not raining and we go to all the car shows we can.”

Randy Kavalauskas, of Mount Pleasant, said he brought his car, which he’s owned for seven years, to the show because it’s local and it’s for a good cause.

“We like to support a good cause,” he said.