At the depths of the 1982 recession, Kathy Fors and Marilyn Chalet were chatting over a cup of coffee and came to the realization they were both helping out neighbors in need with food from their cupboards in the Wheatland Estates Mobile Home Park.

In 1983, born out of the desire to assist their community, Chalet, Fors and her husband Rick created the original Sharing Center out of a community center and an emergency shelter out of a camper.

Now, 40 years and a few location changes later, The Sharing Center continues to serve communities in western Kenosha County from its Trevor location, 25700 Wilmot Road.

Current Executive Director Sharon Pomaville rose to her role in 2011 after serving on the Sharing Center’s board for a year. She said the Center’s growth has been driven by identifying community needs, “from our daily work, current data, directives from local government, schools, social service providers, and County Government.”

“We take our role seriously to assure we are truly strengthening families and addressing trauma,”

Pantry Manager Stephanie Witkiewicz became involved in her role when her daughter worked on service events at the Center for Girl Scouts.

“To be a part of this 40-year history, to me, is an honor because I see lives changing,” Witkiewicz said. “It’s awesome to be part of that.”

Co-Founder Rick Fors’ children, Anna Fors Spahr and Eric Fors, said both Kathy and their father would be very happy to see The Sharing Center continue helping support those in need in local communities.

“I think Dad would be very pleased with the efforts the Sharing Center leadership and staff have committed to sustain and grow his original vision,” Eric said. “His objective was to address an immediate need that he recognized in his community. It’s inspiring to me to see his compassion survive him!”

Anna said the Sharing Center was a “labor of love for my dad.”

“My dad had a very strong faith and it was important to him to be a vessel through which God could help others,” she said. “I am happy to see that the good he and Kathy put into the world 40 years ago is continuing under the able leadership of Sharon Pomaville and her team at the Sharing Center.”

Pomaville said the work of meeting local needs could not have been done without the support of the area communities.

“Little warms my heart more than true collaborators in service. To those partners, we deeply thank you for your commitment, transparency, and care,” she said.

To mark its 40th anniversary the Sharing Center will host a celebration at Wilmot Mountain, 11931 Fox River Road, Sept. 14 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets, as well as information on how to donate can be found at thesharingcenter.net/40years. Ticket price covers entry, drink ticket, and food provided by several local restaurants.