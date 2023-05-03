Two robotics teams from Shoreland Lutheran High joined others from around the world at the VEX Robotics World Championships in Dallas, Texas Monday and Tuesday, and made it to the quarterfinals finals of their respective divisions.

Team 53171A “Cheese” and Team 53171E “The Aliens” are made up of 10 students; four seniors, two juniors, two sophomores, and two freshmen. Since August, the teams have invested thousands of hours designing, building, redesigning, and programming their robots for competition.

"Cheese" competed in the "Innovate" division in the quarterfinals and "The Aliens" competed in the "Spirit" divisions. Both teams finished in the top 160 teams in the tournament, which is in the top 1% of the world. “The Aliens” placed 18th in the world in the skills competition with 361 points.

The two teams received invitations to the event based on their performance at the Wisconsin State Championship Tournament in March. Following the State Championship, both teams implemented design and programming changes to improve their robots to be stronger contenders on the world stage.

The VEX Robotics World Championship, presented by the Northrop Grumman Foundation, brings together the top VEX IQ Competition teams, VEX Robotics Competition teams, and VEX U teams from around the globe to celebrate their accomplishments.

Student teams participate in competitions with the goal of being crowned world champions. The VEX Robotics World Championship is recognized as the largest robotics competition in the world by Guinness World Records.

Shoreland’s Pacer Robotics program is the largest VEX Robotics Program in southeastern Wisconsin. The program provides students with opportunities to explore and utilize their gifts and abilities within competitive robotics. Since the program’s inception five years ago, the program has grown in both student participation and levels of achievement within the program and beyond. This is the first time a Pacer Robotics team has qualified for the VEX World Championships.

Many of the participants in the Shoreland Pacer Robotics program are also part of the engineering or computer science pathways in Shoreland’s STEM Academy. The STEM Academy at Shoreland Lutheran High School was recently recognized by Project Lead the Way as a Distinguished High School for the third consecutive year.

Shoreland is one of only 23 schools in the state to receive this distinction. To learn more about Pacer Robotics and the STEM Academy at Shoreland Lutheran High School, visit slhs.us/stem-academy or contact STEM Academy Director, Tim Mielke at info@slhs.us.