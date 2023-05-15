The Kenosha Police Department responded to a report of shots fired near the intersection of 55th Street and 58th Avenue in the Nash neighborhood just before noon Monday.
Roadways around the site were blocked off as officers check out reports of any possible shooting.
No information on any potential victim or victims could be verified as of Monday afternoon.
This is a developing story. Check back later for any additional details at www.kenoshanews.com.
Joe States
Reporter
