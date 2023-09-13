Construction got underway Wednesday at Kenosha's historic Simmons Field as crews began a drainage and turf installation project.

The $1.5 million effort, which is being funded by the City of Kenosha, includes grading to level the playing surface, an improved drainage system, new turf for the entire field and new bullpens outside the field of play. Work will also include resurfacing areas used for group attendance.

Construction and installation is slated to be complete by the end of October, barring weather-related setbacks.

Kenosha Kingfish General Manager Ryne Goralski said the project exemplifies the ongoing investment in the Kingfish.

"I think it sends a really good message to the community that (the city is) willing to invest in the Kingfish and Simmons Field," he said.

No rain-outs

The new turf will allow games to be played regardless of prior rainy conditions.

"If it rained the night before (last summer), we were sitting there sweating like 'we may not play tomorrow,'" he said. "It could be 90 degrees and sunny, and you're worried if it rains for 30 seconds" the game might be called.

Kingfish Managing Partner Bill Fanning said he is excited for the flexibility the new playing surface will provide.

“The new turf allows us to play more games, which helps UW-Parkside and the high school teams who play here in the spring,” Fanning said. “A grass field needs time to recover from weather, but rain drains right off this turf.”

More events

The turf will also allow for additional sports including soccer, softball to be played at the field, as well as concerts.

"With turf, you can do all of that because you don't have to worry about ruining the field when you drive trucks on it," Goralski said. "It's a community asset."

Goralski said the Kingfish season is relatively short, so the field otherwise is not in use for nine months.

"From a playing standpoint and people being able to use it, (the improvements are) nice," he said.