When Joseph White, a 21-year-old Kenosha native started his first-year of high school at Indian Trail High School and Academy he thought he would be a track and field runner. Later in his high school career his coach recommended he take up throwing.

Now, White, a 2020 graduate of Indian Trail, is a six time All American Athlete and holds the NCAA Division 3 national record in the weight throw. He attends Carthage College for nursing and throws for the school's track and field team. White throws shot put, weight, discus and the hammer.

He recently finished his junior year of college in the spring of 2023 and is currently working in an assisted living facility as a Certified Nursing Assistant this summer to further his nursing career.

Q: Why did you decide to go to Carthage?

A: I've lived in Kenosha my whole life and that was a big part in me wanting to come to Carthage. It's very close to home.

I like the small class sizes as well and it just felt nice to be in an environment where you can get to know your professors and communicate with them about your needs and have them help you with them. It's not like you're just a number in a classroom. The nursing program drew me in as well.

Q: How did you start your track and field career at Carthage?

A: They (Carthage coach scouts) came to me at one of our high school meets that Carthage hosted. I think that was one of the first times I was introduced to Carthage's track and field team. I was already pretty sure I knew I wanted to come to Carthage, but the track team was just an added bonus.

Q: When you were younger did you want to be a college athlete?

A: At first. I competed in track and field in high school as well, but competing at the college level was more-so something I was going to do to stay active. I didn't expect to see the improvements that I've made, so I'm glad that I chose to continue to pursue athletics in college.

Q: How do you stay motivated as an athlete?

A: Just continuing to see myself improve. Just chasing after the next PR (personal record).

His shot put PR is 18.69 meters, weights is 21.92 meters, discus is 51.42 meters and hammer is 60.85 meters.

Q: What does your average daily schedule look like during the school year?

A: Last year I had two back-to-back three-hour classes Monday and Wednesday and would practice right after. After that I would spend the night studying or working on papers or projects. Fridays I had a 12-hour nursing clinical and lifting right after that. I had resident assistant duty two to three days per week as well. I also had a track meet every weekend during the season and lifting on Sundays.

Q: Is it difficult balancing being a student and an athlete simultaneously?

A: It can be stressful at times, but as long as you set an outline of what you need to get done and stay on top of everything it's manageable. At the D-3 level and at Carthage they make sure it's a little bit easier to balance the two. They work with your academic schedule and make sure that you're still doing everything that you want to do and need to do academically and have opportunities to compete in athletics as well.

Q: Would you say you're passionate about nursing and your athletic career?

A: The passion continues to grow along the way. Learning new stuff in nursing, learning new stuff in the throws and finding ways to improve makes the passion grow stronger every day. If you want to see great success or great improvement inside the thing that you're doing- you have to be passionate about it, otherwise it's easy to lose motivation and not reach your full potential.

Q: What inspired you to major in nursing?

A: It's a generic answer but I enjoy helping people. Impacting people at the level that nurses can is something that I really want to be a part of.

Q: What kind of nursing do you want to do in the future?

A: I plan on specializing in mental health. At first I wanted to major in psychology because I really liked to understand the human mind. Mental health is an area that gets under looked in a way because until recently, mental health wasn't that important to people. I think it's an important area that I can go and make change in and make sure the people there are getting the care that they need.

Q: Do you have any plans for when you graduate from Carthage in a year?

A: As of right now the plan is to stay in Kenosha and see where my nursing degree takes me.