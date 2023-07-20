Cindy Bridges is concerned about the state of Social Security.

A Kenosha resident, she wants it to be available to her children and grandchildren in the future, as well.

Bridges was among two dozen people who attended AARP’s free listening tour that addressed issues concerning Social Security benefits at PUBLIC Craft Brewing Co. in Kenosha Wednesday evening. Among those issues is the funding shortfall the program is scheduled to face by 2034, if congressional action isn’t taken.

“I came to see what AARP had to say about Social Security insurance and where we stand in 10 years,” said Bridges. “My daughter, son and grandson feel there’s no Social Security for them.”

If Congress takes no action in the next 10 years, Social Security benefits could be cut by 20 percent, or an average of $4,000 year for recipients, according to information presented at the listening session.

AARP is the nation’s largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization advocating for Americans 50 and older on issues including Social Security, Medicare and retirement, among others. The group’s tour is stopping in several cities over the next several months. The next session will be held in Ashland, on Aug. 1.

AARP’s Associate State Director for Advocacy Martin Hernandez said he learned when his grandfather died that a large percentage of what his grandmother survived on was from his Social Security benefit.

“Now that I’m learning (that’s) not that big an amount, but it makes a difference,” Hernandez said.

For a worker claiming Social Security in 2023 at full retirement age, the maximum monthly amount is $3,627, according to AARP. The average retirement benefit is currently $1,782 per month, or $21,384 annually.

To receive the maximum payment, earnings must exceed the program’s maximum taxable income for at least 35 years a person is working. The cap on earnings is adjusted annually. A person achieves the full retirement status at age 66, if that person was born from 1943-1954. The eligibility age increases incrementally if the person was born from 1995-1960. Eligible recipients born after 1960 achieve full retirement benefits at 67 years of age.

Recipients can start receiving retirement benefits as early as age 62. However, their annual benefit will be less than if they wait longer (up to 70 years of age).

To receive retirement benefits, workers must be employed for at least 10 years, or 40 quarters.

“For the most part, Social Security is funded by folks like me,” said Hernandez, referring to people currently employed. “Anyone who is working will see on their pay stub the FICA tax. The majority of that goes into paying for Social Security and there’s a part that also goes into paying for Medicare.”

To receive an estimate of Social Security benefits, go to www.ssa.gov/myaccount.

About 1.2 million Wisconsinites currently receive Social Security checks, which translates to $22.2 billion injected into the local economy, according to Hernandez. That helps a significant number of residents in Wisconsin as 65,000 are “lifted out of poverty,” he said.

So far, he said, Social Security “has never missed a payment.”

Projections for Social Security’s Trust fund, however, indicate a shortfall occurring by 2034.

“The trust fund would run short of funds where they would still be able to pay 80% of the benefits at that time,” he said, a 20% reduction to the benefit. “However, we know that a cut of 20%, if we’re looking at $1,782 per month … taking 20% out of that with life being expensive as it is today we can imagine 10 years into the future, it’s only going look more expensive.”

Leslie Spencer-Herrera, AARP Wisconsin State President volunteer, said it is important that residents become aware of what is happening with Social Security benefits now and speak with elected officials about their concerns for improving the system to sustain benefits.

“If you look at the amount of money, Social Security brings into Kenosha, or Racine, or Walworth counties … it is an integral part of keeping this economy going,” she said.

For more information on Social Security and AARP listening tour stops, visit www.aarp.org/wi throughout the year for an updated schedule of links to register for the free listening sessions and booth events.