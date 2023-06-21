SOMERS – Village ordinances regarding liquor licenses could be changing after staff discovered issues with one of the Petrifying Springs Biergarten’s alcohol licenses.

During Tuesday’s work session, the board requested the village attorney prepare an amendment to the village's “Class B” liquor license requirements. It would alter the 90-day inactive period rule for seasonal businesses.

The issue initially came up during last week's Village Board meeting, when the board renewed alcohol licenses. Biergarten operator Michael Grab spoke to the board, raising his concerns about losing the business's “Class C” wine license that they have held for the past six years.

According to village staff, during the renewal application process Clerk-Treasurer Brandi Baker found that the Biergarten did not qualify for a “Class C” wine license and that her predecessor had issued it in error for the past several years.

Grab said that their business would lose patrons without the wine sales, which draw many non-beer drinkers to the venue.

Board members briefly discussed how to address the issue. Village Trustee Karl Ostby spoke in support of the popular venue.

“We’ve got a very well established business with virtually no issues to speak to,” Ostby said. “They’ve been operating in good graces on the wine and cider side, I think it’s really punitive to take that away.”

Ostby proposed giving the biergarten a full liquor license, but current village ordinances don’t allow businesses with a full license to be closed for more than a 90 day period. The Biergarten is a seasonal business, closing in the winter.

Discussion was ultimately tabled for a later work session, and the board approved the venue’s Class “B” license for the time being, which only allows the sales of beer.

A Class “B” fermented malt beverage license, or a beer license, is different from a “Class B” liquor license, commonly referred to as a “full license.”

Grab said the license issue had taken him by surprise, but he was focused on finding a solution.

“This is just something that was missed,” Grab said. “We just have to get it figured out.”

For now, it’s business as usual at Petrifying Springs Biergarten until the end of June, when the current licenses expire and they can no longer sell wines.

During the work session, staff cautioned Grab that the proposed amendment may take longer than the June deadline.