SOMERS – Somers Fire & Rescue will get its own official Facebook page, with the Village Board approving a request from Fire Chief Ben Andersen during Tuesday’s meeting.

Village Trustee Jackie Klapproth Nelson added several amendments to the proposal. She said the administrator must be given the login information for the account, citing potential security concerns.

Klapproth Nelson also requested the board be given a copy of the account’s policy, although she dropped a requirement to have it be approved by the board after Andersen expressed his worries about the precedent such a requirement would set.

Finally, she said the board must have the authority to terminate the account if necessary.

The amended proposal was approved. Andersen said it would still be some time before the page could be set up.

The Village Board also moved to enter into a new lease with the American Tower Corporation for the cell tower at the Village/Town Hall. The new lease will have a 25-year term, with a 3% escalation in rent per year. 2024 will be $26,811.31. Additional rent per new tenant will move from $6,500 to $10,000.

The board approved the authorization for Village President George Stoner to enter into a lease with the ATC with those general terms.