When 2:00 p.m. came, hundreds of children were leaning into the street filled with excitement and eagerly awaiting the Somers Fourth of July Parade to start and inevitably being thrown handfuls of candy.

Scarlet Jelinek, 8-years-old, made a sign that said "candy me" with a basketball hoop on it. Her aunt, Ashley Jelinek, held the sign attempting to get her niece as much candy as possible.

Scarlet and Ashley said they came to the parade "to get candy."

"I also came to hang out with my niece because I love her more than the world," Ashley said.

Jake Kitzerow came with his children and attended the parade for the first time.

"We came just to check it out and have a new experience," Kitzerow said. "It's a beautiful day to get out and meet some of our neighbors."

Kitzerow said it was great to spend quality time with his family and enjoy a "wonderful event." He said his favorite part about the parade were the firetrucks.

"It was a great family event and I hope to do it more often," Kitzerow said.

Kitzerow came with his friend, Ed Reszler, who invited people to watch the parade from his lawn.

"It's a lot of fun to bring the family together and see a lot of people that you normally don't see," Reszler said.

After moving to the area last August, it was Reszler's first time watching the parade. He said it was "pretty neat."

"There was just a lot of interaction with the kids and the kids on the floats. It was neat," Reszler said.

Helmut Fallak and Sara Crawford also noticed how "family-oriented" the parade was.

"We didn't see kids looking at their cell-phones, it was a true family event," Fallak said.

Fallak and Crawford noticed how exciting it was seeing the Dancing Grannies at the parade. They both said the Dancing Grannies were one of their favorite parts about the parade along with the vintage vehicles.

This was also Nancy and Jim Wall's first time at the parade. Nancy said they go to different parades each year following their son who is in the Sherriff's Department Honor Guard. Although it was their first time attending, they said it definitely won't be their last.

"We just said now that that's a parade. There's marching bands, there's a lot of kids in the parade, there were a lot of people around the parade," Nancy said. "It was very heartwarming to see the grannies of course and seeing the guys- the 610 guys cracked me up. We'll be back for sure."

The 610 Stompers are a male dancing group out of New Orleans, Louisiana. They were in front of the Dancing Grannies at the Somers Parade.

Their favorite part about the parade was the 'Snap-on' float which was decorated as a steam engine train. Jim said the Somers Parade was a ten out of ten.

"I just like the fact when all of the small businesses in the area put together a float and everybody helps out," Nancy said. "This is very community oriented."