Approximately 50 graduates from the St. Joseph Catholic Academy class of 2023 moved their tassels from the right to the left as family, friends, loved ones and community members applauded their accomplishment Tuesday (June 4).

After the graduation mass concluded, and the commencement ceremony began, there was one sentiment that was similar among all of the speakers: pride.

Genevieve Bernhardt, the class salutatorian, said graduating high school is an accomplishment of which all should be proud.

"Whether or not we are graduating with honors, members of clubs or participating in sports, we all have something significant to celebrate today," Bernhardt said. "We all have something to be proud of from our high school years."

Valedictorian Eric LaMere continued the feeling of pride into his speech, and largely dedicated his speech to his dad who died when LaMere was eight-years-old.

LaMere said the person he's dedicated his accomplishments to and why he works so hard, is for his father.

"He's inspired me every day," LaMere said. "All this work has been so I can be a son that my dad can be proud of ... that kind of person like my dad, is someone you hope you find in your lives or something that inspires you to be a better person, to improve yourself just for the sake of improving yourself."

In the middle of his speech, LaMere took a moment of silence for anybody in the class of 2023 who may wish they could be told they make someone proud who have died.

LaMere went on to say he's proud of all of his classmates, but that they didn't have to graduate for him to say that. He said his peers have helped him evolved into the person he is today.

"Some of you might be nervous about leaving for college, but knowing many of you since third grade ... I know that you're all some of the most kind, hardworking, knowledgeable and amazing people I've ever met," LaMere said.

Awards offered

After the valedictorian speech, the ceremony went on to dedicate different awards to students and staff.

The legacy honorees recognized the students who had parents or grandparents that also attended SJCA. The school is in its third line of generations. More than 20 students were recognized and given medals.

Pauline McTernan, development director at SJCA, was awarded the St. Josephs Award by the board of trustees for "contributing to the successes of the SJCA." McTernan has been at the school for 23 years and said her work is "all about the kids."

The last two awards were presented to two students voted by peers and staff for the student council outstanding senior awards. The two individuals represent SJCA's values of spirituality, humility, generosity, respect, acceptance, integrity, accountability and commitment, according to the award.

Seniors Elizabeth Fani-Jantzen and Marco Matteccui in addition to the recognition, were awarded scholarship toward their college tuitions.

As the ceremony concluded, the students threw their graduation caps in celebration of the four years they completed at SJCA as confetti was thrown into the air.

LaMere said now being a high school graduate, he's looking forward to summer.

"I'm not going to have too many responsibilities until college, so I'm hanging out with my friends for the last little time I have," LaMere said.

Isabella Proa-Gribble said she's very excited and a little bit nervous to have graduated from SJCA. Although she has only been with the school for two years, she said she will miss all of the people as they made an impact on her life.

"I want to see where life takes me," Proa-Gribble said. "We're really going to start our lives now and make decisions on our career and our life, so I'm really excited for that."