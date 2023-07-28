A hot Thursday afternoon kicked-off the three day Taste of Wisconsin festival at Kenosha’s harbor with food, live music, drinks and fun.

Over 30 food and drink vendors were present offering their cuisine at the event, which had its start in 2009.

Admission is free as is abundant adjacent parking.

The fun ends at 11 p.m. Saturday.

Lake Geneva-based JR European, operated by Joanne Bonsetch and Richuva Bonsetch, marked their 13th year offering German and Eastern European recipes.

“It seems like every year there’s a few more vendors and a bigger turnout which is awesome,” Joanne Bonsetch said. “You can tell it’s well organized because more and more people come to it.”

Richuva Bonsetch said his favorite part about being a vendor at the festival is being on the lakefront. “It’s a nice location,” he said.

JR European doesn’t have a storefront for their business, but they sell their food at local festivals throughout Wisconsin.

“Our moms were sisters (referring to her and Richuva) and they had German restaurants and we helped them as kids,” Joanne said. “We helped them at festivals and we enjoyed it, so as adults we decided ‘maybe we should do this.’”

Sanita Hofer, owner of Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds of Milwaukee, has participated in Taste of Wisconsin since its inception.

“It’s fun,” Hofer said. “It’s just community summer fun.”

Although Hofer said their menu hasn’t changed since they came the very first year of the festival, their prices have a bit.

“It’s changed with the times. As far as the menu ... everything we sell is made in Wisconsin,” Hofer said.

Hofer said Taste of Wisconsin is special because there’s “a little bit of everything for everyone.”

Skip Duevel and Deb Loiselle came together to sample Taste of Wisconsin on the opening day. Being from Kenosha, Duevel has attended the event three times and decided to introduce Loiselle to the festival since she’s from “Up North.”

‘Good food, good bands’

“It’s cool. There’s a lot of good food, there’s good bands, it’s fun,” Duevel said. “It’s a cool place to come and there’s a lot of awesome smells.”

Duevel and Loiselle decided to grab a frozen lemonade from Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds to cool off and were walking around looking at foods they could try.

Despite attending for three years, Duevel said he likes to “try new things” instead of going to the same vendors every year.

“I would come again,” Loiselle said. “It’s a nice environment and it’s enjoyable.”

Hannah Kromm also attended Taste of Wisconsin for the first time alongside her 3-year-old son, Luca Allen and her boyfriend Tyler Allen.

“There’s really good food here and there’s state fair lemonade, I love it,” Kromm said.

Although she hadn’t eaten anything yet aside from having a lemonade, Kromm said she had her eyes on the cheese curds.

“I love cheese. It’s a problem,” Kromm laughed.

Kromm said she loved Taste of Wisconsin and simply being in the environment.

“I just love being out with everybody,” Kromm said. “I’m a very social person so I love being here. I love this kind of stuff.”