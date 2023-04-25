For 66 years, Alpha Delta Kappa-Zeta, an organization for women teachers in Kenosha has nurtured professional and personal growth, given recognition to outstanding women educators and taken part in altruistic community projects.

This month, Kenosha’s Zeta chapter will host the organization’s 2023 State Conference.

About 45 ADK members from across Wisconsin will gather Friday, April 28, for a Friday Fun Day to take in Kenosha’s cultural sights, including museums, galleries, and restaurants, and enjoy the lakefront.

The conference will be held the next day on Saturday, April 29, at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. in Kenosha.

Wisconsin has 212 members in eight chapters, and at present Zeta has 30 members, down from a high of 45 members. Zeta meets monthly.

“Each year in the spring, on the odd years we have a conference and on even years we have a state convention, when the new officers are elected,” explained long-time member Julie Iorio. “On the even years we have our regional conferences, which was in Michigan last summer. Our International conventions are in the odd years and this summer it is in Kansas City.”

Founded in 1947

Every year the members of Zeta along with the other chapter’s all over the world celebrate Founder’s Day honoring the four women who had the vision and formed ADK: Agnes Shipman Robertson, Marion Southhall, Marie Neal and Hattie Poppino.

These founders saw a need to recognize and support the professional efforts of outstanding women educators. ADK was issued a chartered on August 13, 1947 by the state of Missouri.

A decade later, 16 women educators gathered at the home of Kenosha’s Ione Kramer to form the Zeta chapter here.

Since then, over 125,000 women educators around the world have discovered the many opportunities provide by membership in ADK – opportunities for recognition of commitment to educational excellence, for personal growth and for collectively channeling their energies toward the good of schools, communities, the teaching profession and the world.

What started out as a sorority stretched into a professional organization when the by-laws were changed so retired teachers could join the coalition.

Zeta counts two former state presidents in their ranks: Faith Pfeiffer and Gayle Collins as well as the current state president, Theresa Ness.

“The neat thing about (being state president), I didn’t go to state conventions when I joined this chapter, but I heard about them,” said Pfeiffer. “Once I became a president, it was like I had instant friendships all over the world, and you’re all working for the same purpose.”

Pfeiffer said some of the important projects the organization has supported in recent years through the World Understanding Project include multiple school building and support in Vietnam, Peru and Haiti.

For two and a half years, Zeta was active in the Little Dresses Project, making dresses from T-shirts, pillowcases or remnants of fabric. It was begun by a ADK member in Indiana who started it at a national conference. A woman with the ADK – Tau chapter in Racine brought the idea to Wisconsin and taught the Kenosha women how to make them.

The 66 dresses the Zeta chapter made were ultimately sent to Africa, Haiti and to the southern U.S. in flood relief efforts.

“It wasn’t expensive. You knew it was helpful,” said Collins. “And anybody could participate, whether you were an excellent seamstress or if you didn’t know how to sew, you could iron, you could fold or cut.”

Locally, in the past 15 years Zeta has contributed volunteer hours and/or funds to the Frank School Neighborhood Project, The Shalom Center Food Pantry, Women and Children’s Horizons, and another dozen projects and programs.

Supporting future teachers

Collins said there are four collegiate chapters in the U.S. and that it is a dream for her and Ness to have collegiate chapters at both Carthage College and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

“You have built in mentors, like 30 of them here and between us and Tau in Racine, you’d have more like 50 or 60. And these college students could benefit from us. It’s a lot of work to start one.”

“It’s one of my goals, too,” Ness said. “It’s a very necessary profession and we want to support those who want to be future teachers.”

ADK also offers scholarships, grants and financial awards for materials, and coursework for professional education enhancement at the state, national and International levels.

In addition, Zeta bestows at least one scholarship aimed at a student in a collegiate or graduate program per year. This year, the chapter is giving out three $500 scholarships, one each to a Carthage, UW – Parkside, and UW - Platteville student.

To be eligible to join this international honorary organization for women educators, prospective women must be or have been:

• engaged full-time in the teaching profession for two or more years,

• have graduated from an accredited university with a degree in education,

• or have met the requirements for certification in the state, province or country where employed

• and be recommended by an active ADK member.

If any currently employed teacher or retired teacher is interested in more information about Zeta Chapter, send your contact information name, (email address and phone number) to: Alpha Delta Kappa, First Presbyterian Church, 1803 83rd St. Kenosha, WI 53143