The Wagner Family Fire Fund will hold a fundraiser to help families dealing with the aftermath of a fire on Saturday, Aug. 26.

The event, organized by Amy Wagner and her family, raises fund for toward preparing "Go Bags" filled with supplies and information families may need after their home is damaged or destroyed.

Saturday's fundraiser will be held at the Stumble Inn, 1501 200th Ave., from 4 to 8 p.m. The event is for adults only and will include live music, food and a raffle to support supplying more of the bags for families.

The bags include socks, toiletries, a mental health kit, crayons and coloring books, gift cards for clothing, a two-night hotel stay, two days worth of meals to restaurant chains in the area and a booklet to walk people through what to do. The bags also include information on mental health resources in Kenosha County, plus resources and directions for what to do when people lose their homes.

"The bags value between $700-$800, and since mid-May, having now given 11 bags, that's almost $8,000 in bags gone out just this summer," Wagner said.

An earlier fundraiser Aug. 6 raised enough funds to double their goal of $2,000. Wagner made a point at that event to educate all attending about her family's organization.

"So many people were really receptive to our cause," she said. "I think a lot of people really had a pretty good understanding of what we do."

"This gentleman in Paris who lost his home said it was so nice to be able to go to a store and buy some clothes because all he had were the clothes on his back," Wagner said. "Those kinds of things really fill my soul and keep me moving forward, because I can relate, so I am hoping we get a good crowd."

Those unable to attend Saturday's fundraiser can donate to the fund at wagnerfamilyfirefund.org.