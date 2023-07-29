Three new businesses will open soon at Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets as weekday hours are extended for the shopping destination.

Five Below, Forefront Dermatology and Sunrise Boutique will open within the coming weeks according to an announcement from Visit Kenosha.

Additionally, the outlet center has extended its weekday schedule by an additional hour, opening at 10 a.m. and closing at 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Five Below is a value retail store offering a wide variety of low-priced items for a range of ages. The new location will be in the southern section of the center, near HANESbrands.

Forefront Dermatology offers a skincare spa and dermatology services. It will be located in the southern section of the center, near LOFT Outlet.

Sunrise Boutique offers special occasion dresses for bridal/bridesmaid, prom, Quinceanera, and related events, as well as build-your-own bouquet offerings. It will be located in the southern section of the center, near the Johnston & Murphy Factory Store.