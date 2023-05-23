A City of Kenosha landmark will celebrate 20 years Wednesday, when Trolley Dogs, 5501 Sixth Ave., offers special deals to kick off the summer season.

From 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Trolley Dogs will be offer $2 Chicago Dogs and $4 Chicago Dog meals. Customers will also be given a coupon to use on their next visit. A prepaid hotdog card, valid for a year, will be available. For $25, the cardholder can have one Chicago Dog a month.

Owners James Shehadeh and Devin Mosely invited residents to drop by for a bite and celebrate two decades with them.

“It’s amazing, we’ve been in the local area so long,” Mosely said. “To be around for that long is monumental for us.”

“It’s hard to find a lot of small businesses that survive that long, and not only have we survived, we’ve been very successful. That’s a blessing,” Shehadeh said.

The secret recipe to success? Adapting to what the public wants, quality ingredients, and community involvement.

Roots in community

“We have a lot of community involvement,” Mosely said. “We’re always supporting schools and local organizations and those kind of things. We have good roots in the community that support us in turn.”

Both owners expressed their gratitude to their many loyal customers over the years

“Thank you for allowing us to be in your neighborhood, thank you for allowing us to feed you,” Mosely said. “(Lasting) 20 years is crazy for a small business, especially with the changing area.”

Located in the heart of Downtown Kenosha, Trolley Dogs has seen the return of the area first hand, watching vacant buildings fill out as businesses moved in.

“When I moved into the area, it was like a ghost town,” Shehadeh recalled. “There were empty buildings all over. Now most of them have been taken care of and remodeled.”

With big plans ahead for the Downtown, both owners look forward to a bright future for both the area and their business.

“We’re going to be here at least another 20 years,” Shehadeh said.