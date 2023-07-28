Two are dead and another two in critical condition after a pickup truck struck a building early Friday morning according to a Kenosha Police Department release.

At about 3:25 a.m., Kenosha Police officers responded to a vehicular accident at 4017 75th St, according to reports. Arriving officers observed a red pickup truck partially inside the building of Play it Again Sports.

Five individuals were in the vehicle, four of the five were seriously injured. According to the release, two died of their injuries and another two were transported to a hospital and are listed in critical condition.

The individuals are not being identified at this time pending notification of families.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Or callers who want to remain anonymous can call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

Play it Again Sports announced online it will be temporarily closed after the incident. Updates "will be posted" when they have more information.