HAPPY TYPEWRITER DAY!

We celebrate the machine's special day by bringing you a 2019 story from then-Kenosha News reporter, Diane Giles. It describes the connection to Kenosha for the vital business machine.

It has been slightly adapted.

Question: What was Kenosha native Lillian Sholes’ claim to fame?

Answer: Lillian was touted as the world’s first female typist, a title she later dismissed.

Her father, Christopher Latham Sholes, was part of a trio of inventors who improved a writing machine prototype, which led to the manufacturing and marketing of the first practical typewriter.

Mr. Sholes’ first crude mock-up, built in 1867, had a single key that typed the letter “W,” presumably for Wisconsin.

A patent was bestowed to Sholes, Samuel W. Soule and Carlos W. Glidden on June 23, 1868, for the typewriter, as Sholes had christened the wood machine.

It was Sholes who was responsible for adding the “QWERTY” layout on the keyboard.

Thirty successive models later, the device had evolved enough for commercial use.

Lillian at the keys

Lillian was born in Kenosha on Sept. 30, 1857. By that time her parents had been in Kenosha for 17 years.

Her father, along with Michael Frank, were co-editors of the weekly paper the Southport Telegraph, a position the younger Sholes would hold intermittently over the next 18 years.

While in our village (known as Southport before 1850), C. Latham Sholes served in the state Senate for a one-year term in 1848. He served in the state Assembly for one year in 1852, and then returned to the Senate in 1856. In addition, he was the postmaster for a time in Southport.

It was after the Sholes family moved to Milwaukee, when Lillian was 3 years old, that her father began his work on the typewriter.

Perhaps it was his former political aspirations that led Sholes to come up with the sentence, “Now is the time for all good men to come to the aid of their party,” used to demonstrate and practice on the machine.

When Lillian was a teen, she learned how to operate the machine and demonstrated it for people. She later married Charles L. Fortier, but never became a professional typist.

At a 1933 YWCA event in Milwaukee honoring her father’s invention, Fortier told the gathering: “We used the good old seek-and-find system. The machine, of course, would not produce anything remotely comparable to the beautiful work done nowadays. As a girl of 16, I learned to demonstrate it and, I fear, earned a place to which I am not fully entitled.”

She died on her 84th birthday in 1941. She was the last immediate survivor of the Sholes family. She and her father are buried in Forrest Home Cemetery in Milwaukee.