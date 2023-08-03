Continuing its 100-year legacy, United Way of Kenosha County has announced it will partner and invest in 15 nonprofit county agencies throughout Kenosha County.

“We are thrilled to announce the 2023 recipients of United Way of Kenosha County’s Community Investment Grants, which represent a diverse group of 15 nonprofits set to have a meaningful impact throughout Kenosha County,” said Jevon Claussen, senior director of community impact at UWKC. “Through a rigorous selection process led by our dedicated Community Investment Committee, we have chosen partners who consistently deliver tangible results in education, financial stability, and health.”

United Way of Kenosha County was founded in 1923 to bring people together to make a larger impact. This year’s community investment funding continues that legacy, said organization officials.

The 2023 recipients of United Way of Kenosha County’s Community Investment Grants include:

Asset Builders of America for its Kenosha Youth POWER Academy of Finance

BeLEAF Survivors for S.C.A.N. Stop Child Abuse and Neglect

Boys and Girls Club for Youth Empowerment

Catholic Charities for Behavioral Health and Counseling Services

ELCA Outreach Center for its Summer Camp

Hope Council for Parenting Time/Supervised Visitation

Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services for Meals on Wheels

Kenosha Human Development Services for Homeless Rapid Rehousing Services

Kenosha Literacy Council for Literacy for Life

Kenosha Vocational Ministry for Vocational Ministry

Kenosha YMCA for Abilities in Motion Adaptive Sports

LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin for its Youth Program

Shalom Center for its Homeless Shelter Program

Sharing Center for its Nutrition Program

Women and Children’s Horizons for Legal Advocacy

Women and Children’s Horizons for its Children’s Services

“Kenosha Vocational Ministry assists people returning from prison to sort out the complex issues around families and communities that have changed since they were gone,” said James Schatzman, executive director at Kenosha Vocational Ministry. “Having support to negotiate these complexities makes it more likely re-entrants will connect with family and services in a way that will allow them to live rich and satisfying lives – fully engaged with the local economy and their loved ones.”

UWKC’s Community Investment Grants are made possible by the organizations and individuals who support United Way Kenosha County. UWKC supports local initiatives with an annual community investment process and manages programs such as Readers are Leaders, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, SingleCare Prescription Discounts , and more.

Individuals may support and give to UWKC’s Community Investment and other local initiatives by sending contributions directly to United Way of Kenosha County at 5500 Sixth Ave., Kenosha, WI 53140, or by donating online at kenoshaunitedway.org.