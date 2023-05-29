Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

An unoccupied Kenosha Police Department vehicle was struck by gunfire possibly by a bullet fired into the air according to a department social media post Monday.

A photo of the vehicle's hood, with a bullet puncture, was shared online at 11 a.m. Monday. According to the post, the bullet was "likely fired into the air from who knows where" before falling and striking the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

"People, what goes up always comes down somewhere," the post said. "Stop shooting guns in the air!!! (sic) Bullets falling from the sky are deadly!"