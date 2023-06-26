The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department continues to investigate a fatal and early Sunday morning hit-and-run. A Kenosha Sheriff’s deputy found an unresponsive person lying on the shoulder of Highway 158.

According to the department, the deputy was traveling westbound in the 8800 block of Highway 158 when he spotted a person, who was found to be unresponsive, lying on the shoulder.

Life-saving measures were immediately performed by the deputy, but the person was deceased. Car parts were found at the scene, and there was reported damage to the vehicle at the scene.

The Sheriff's Department said it recovered a hood trim piece, with the part number for a 2010-2016 Cadillac SRX. The Sheriff's Department obtained footage that confirms the vehicle is white, but due to heave rainfall at the time, the year of the vehicle is uncertain.

"If anyone comes across a vehicle matching the description with front end damage or missing the chrome trim piece, please STOP, HOLD and advise the Kenosha Sheriff's Department," the department said.

The victim is described as a 36-year-old male from Kenosha. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office. As the crash resulted in a fatality, the Kenosha County Major Crash Assistance Team responded to the scene to assist in the accident investigation.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending proper notification. The investigation remains active.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5102 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333 or (800)807-TIPS(8477). Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $1,000. KSD Case #2023-326172.

Assisting agencies include the City of Kenosha Police and Fire Departments as well as the Wisconsin State Patrol.