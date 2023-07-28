Two are dead and another two in critical condition after a pickup truck struck a building early Friday morning, according to the Kenosha Police Department.

At about 3:25 a.m., Kenosha Police officers responded to a vehicular accident at 4017 75th St. Arriving officers observed a red pickup truck partially inside the building of Play it Again Sports.

Five individuals were in the vehicle, and four of the five were seriously injured. Two died of their injuries and another two were transported to a hospital and are listed in critical condition.

The individuals inside the vehicle at the time of the crash included a 20-year-old male driver in critical condition, a 21-year-old rear passenger in critical condition and a 22-year-old front seat passenger who was treated at a local hospital and released. The two deceased individuals were identified as 22-year-old Dylan Zamora, of Kenosha, and 21-year-old Jenna Barrette, of Kenosha.

"The Kenosha Police Department would like to extend their condolences to all the individuals who were negatively impacted by this tragic event," according to a media release from the department.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Or callers who want to remain anonymous can call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

Play it Again Sports announced online it will be temporarily closed after the incident. Updates "will be posted" when they have more information.

The store's parking lot still had pieces of glass and plastic strewn across it hours after the incident.