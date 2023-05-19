University of Wisconsin-Parkside student Ashli Rose has earned a Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship to study at Mahidol University in Bangkok, Thailand, during the Spring 2024 semester.

Rose is majoring in environmental studies with a minor in economics and a concentration in policy. She is from Racine.

The Gilman Scholarship Program, sponsored by the U.S. Department of State provides students with up to $5,000 in aid toward study abroad program costs. This competitive national scholarship attracts thousands of applications each year and requires students to submit an essay outlining how study abroad will benefit them as well as their home communities.

The Gilman program, which is implemented by the Institute of International Education, “enables American students to gain proficiency in diverse languages and cultures, skills that are critically important to their academic and career development.”

“The Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me. Due to my financial constraints, I did not think study abroad was possible for me, but thanks to the scholarship, it is now a reality,” Rose said.

“The most exciting aspect of my trip will be immersing myself in a different culture and meeting new people,” she said.

Rose is the second UW-Parkside student to win the Gilman Scholarship in the past two years.

To learn more about the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship, visit https://www.gilmanscholarship.org/program/program-overview/

For more information about the study abroad program at UW-Parkside, visit https://uwp-sa.terradotta.com/