UW-Parkside students Elise Zevitz and Elisa Kurber have been recognized for their outstanding research communication skills in the WiSys Quick Pitch @ UW-Parkside on April 19.

The student "pitch" competition challenges UW System students to consider the impact of their research and effectively communicate it to the public. Participants have three minutes to impress a panel of judges with their pitch.

Zevitz, a senior, took first place and a $300 prize for the presentation on "Harnessing the UV-Blocking Power of Plants Toward a New Generation of Green Sunscreen." Zevitz's research examined plant-based compounds as an alternative to currently-used synthetic UV filters in sunscreen that have been criticized for potential negative effects on health and the environment.

Zevitz's faculty advisor is UW-Parkside Assistant Professor of Organic Chemistry Dr. Ilirian Dhimitruka. Zevitz’s first-place win provides the opportunity to represent UW-Parkside in the WiSys Quick Pitch State Finals during the WiSys SPARK Symposium at UW Oshkosh, Aug. 6-8.

Kurber, a senior, won second place and a $125 prize in the competition for the presentation on "Storytelling Through Video Games." With the video game industry growing rapidly, Kurber’s project delved into analyzing video games as a form of communication, comparable to other forms of media. Kurber's faculty advisor is UW-Parkside Associate Professor of Communication Dr. Adrienne Viramontes.

In order to participate in WiSys Quick Pitch, students must complete a training and mentorship session with WiSys and campus leaders. The sessions help students craft their presentation and instill confidence.

All participating students receive the WiSys Research Communication badge to denote their newly developed skill. The digital credential may be added to the students’ resumes and LinkedIn profiles.

The judges for the competition were Parkside Chancellor Dr. Deborah Ford; Willie Jude II, vice chancellor for advancement, at UW-Parkside; and Scott Menke, vice chancellor for finance & administration at UW-Parkside.

For more information about the WiSys Quick Pitch Program, visit wisys.org/quickpitch.

WiSys is a nonprofit organization that works with faculty, staff, students and alumni of the UW System to facilitate top research programs, develop and commercialize discoveries and foster a spirit of innovative and entrepreneurial thinking across the state.